Cotton production target must be achieved, says Punjab CM

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a high-level meeting at CM Office in which progress with regard to cotton sowing was reviewed.

Mohsin Naqvi directed to attain cotton sowing and production targets under every circumstance. It was decided during the meeting that farmers yielding more cotton production will be awarded cash prizes and the relevant staff will also be encouraged in achieving the requisite cotton sowing target.

It was also decided during the meeting that the cotton farmers should not face shortage of any essential item including water, seeds and manure during cotton sowing.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi underscored that we have to achieve the cotton sowing target and completely looking after cotton fields is essential as well. He ordered prevention of water theft incidents and assured provision of water required for cotton fields. He directed to undertake more effective action against those selling fake medicines and seeds across the province.

A proposal to conduct crops survey through satellite was reviewed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023