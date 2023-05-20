AVN 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.83%)
BAFL 30.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.87%)
DFML 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
DGKC 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
EPCL 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
FCCL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.46%)
KAPCO 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.91%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
NETSOL 74.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
OGDC 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.46%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
PPL 60.34 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.01%)
PRL 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.72%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
TPLP 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.37%)
TRG 101.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
UNITY 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 40.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
May 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Commuting to school not without risk for kids

Zia Ul Islam Zuberi Published May 20, 2023 Updated May 20, 2023 06:17am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Follow us

As someone who has seen the transportation of children to school in Canada from up close it is horrifying to see how children are transported to schools in Karachi, a metropolitan city that should have the best possible mode of transportation for our youth, the future of our country.

First, the system in Canada. When I arrived in Canada I was informed by my friend who had lived there for several years that one thing I should never do is pass a stationary school bus with flashers on as that is a mortal sin in this country.

This is how it works. School-going children travel in large yellow buses which are completely road worthy, clean and spacious. At every drop-off point, which is in most cases is the residence of a child, the buses stop and put on their flashers. Immediately, all incoming and outgoing traffic halts at a distance from the school bus. The child alights and crosses the road or just enters his or her home waving goodbye to the driver.

After the child is safely off the road, then and only then, the flashers are switched off and normal traffic resumes. If by chance you and the school bus are headed in the same direction you will have to stop several times but not once will anyone try to overtake a school bus as that carries severe penalties for the erring driver.

The transportation of children from home to school and back in Karachi and in many other parts of Pakistan is so reckless and inhumane that it defies all description. First of all there is no standard mode of transportation such as the yellow buses in Canada. Children are transported in all kinds of vehicles; most of them are extremely dangerous, worn out and overcrowded.

There are mini-vans in which children are stuffed like sardines in a can with their school bags hanging out dangerously, fluttering in the wind and the van itself zigzagging in and out of traffic with no one bothering to stop to let the school van pass without hindrance.

The so-called school van is perhaps—believe it or not—the best form of transportation available in the city. Other available transportation includes motor-powered cycle rickshaws, Qingqi, which were banned for several years before surfacing again and according to latest statistics are in tens of thousands in the suburbs of the city.

Overcrowded public buses filled to capacity with some even travelling on the roof, motorcycles overloaded with young children and their school bags zigzagging in and out of traffic are reminiscent of the dare-devil riders in the famous “well of death” performances that used to frequent Karachi during national and international exhibitions.

The most horrible aspect of transportation of school-children as witnessed by me was their being locked up in the rear of a mini-van. This was a really disturbing sight and I believe it is a commonplace occurrence. I only wonder and shudder at the thought of what will happen to these children if the van is involved in an accident or, God forbid, catches fire.

Who will open the lock and get them to safety? There seems to be a concerted effort by the Sindh government to improve transportation in the province.

Every day new transportation schemes are announced and the people of the province, especially in large cities like Karachi and Larkana, are visibly pleased and surprised at all the new schemes like Pink Buses for ladies and luxury buses for the common man plying from such attractive areas like Clifton beach to the suburbs. This is a great improvement for the people of these areas.

May I suggest that the concerned people in the government also undertake schemes to protect the young school- going children who are the future of this country and introduce yellow buses for transportation of school children and pass a legislation ensuring that wherever these buses ply they will be respected by other drivers and any violation of laws that protect school-going children will not be tolerated.

Our children are our future and deserve to be protected and provided with facilities that are routinely provided in other countries of the world.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Karachi Children Canada Students school kids transportation school bus yellow buses School Van

Zia Ul Islam Zuberi

The writer is a well-known columnist and Head of Corporate Communication at Nutshell Communications

Comments

1000 characters

Commuting to school not without risk for kids

IK says had ‘no dialogue’ with army after unrest

LHC declares acceptance of 72 PTI MNAs’ resignations illegal

IK refuses home search by police, sets his own terms

PM for lowering prices of eatables, transport fares

PM vows every possible support to UAE investors

PBS extends census deadline again

Hydropower, water projects: Ministry agrees to allocate Rs100bn as IBC

Rs1.25/unit hike in consumer tariff also sought: KP govt urges Centre to clear Rs62bn NHP dues

Sunwalk holds kick-off ceremony in Islamabad: Work on mega fibre optic cable laying project begins

Local, foreign assets: Rs9bn CVT collected so far

Read more stories