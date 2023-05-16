AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
BAFL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
DGKC 48.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.31%)
EPCL 45.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.17%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
FFL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.21%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.85%)
HUBC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.5%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.07%)
KAPCO 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.74%)
MLCF 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.97%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.97%)
OGDC 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
PAEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PPL 59.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
PRL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
SNGP 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.79%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (11.45%)
TPLP 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 105.24 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.49%)
UNITY 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,240 Increased By 24.9 (0.59%)
BR30 14,645 Increased By 103.8 (0.71%)
KSE100 42,006 Increased By 287.8 (0.69%)
KSE30 15,026 Increased By 119.2 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

The new Kardashians? Sylvester Stallone and family star in reality TV show

Reuters Published 16 May, 2023 05:53pm
<p>Photo: Paramount+</p>

Photo: Paramount+
Follow us

NEW YORK: Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone has a new project - starring in his own reality TV show with his family.

The veteran ‘Rocky’ and ‘Rambo’ actor, his wife Jennifer and their three daughters - Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet - are following in the footsteps of other celebrity families such as the Osbournes and Kardashians, in having cameras follow them as they go about their daily lives.

‘The Family Stallone’, which premieres on Paramount+ this week, features scenes of Stallone on set filming television series ‘Tulsa King’ as well as at home with his family. There are celebratory moments as well as more intimate family scenes.

“So what you see here is what you get. This is what we’ve been wanting to do for a long time, which is share our life a little bit because it’s entertaining,” Stallone told Reuters in a joint interview with Jennifer and their daughters.

“It also has a message that no matter what you have, we may have all the trappings of wealth and we’re very fortunate, we still have the same issues and the same wants and the same needs and the same requirements for love and so it’s there for everyone to see.”

The family said the idea for the show stemmed from Sistine and Sophia’s podcast ‘Unwaxed’.

“We’ve featured our whole family on it and everyone was so shocked that they were just so funny and relatable and gave great business advice,” Sistine said. “I think people just kept wanting to see more and more.”

Asked about comparisons to hit show ‘The Kardashians, Stallone said: “I think the Kardashians were brilliant in what they did and very original, we’re taking a different tack. But the main thing is you don’t try to copy someone. That’s who they are, we are who we are and that’s what I think gives the audience a variety.“

Paramount+ Sylvester Stallone

Comments

1000 characters

The new Kardashians? Sylvester Stallone and family star in reality TV show

Individuals have right to protest without violence: US State Dept

Rupee little changed, settles at 284.96 against US dollar

Pakistan’s fuel oil exports swell amid suppressed domestic demand: report

PTI MNA Mahmood Moulvi quits party over attack on military installations

Political clarity bolsters PSX, KSE-100 rises 0.69%

NA passes bill recommending punishment on contempt of Parliament

Pakistan unhappy with new ICC revenue model, demands clarity

Oil steadies as IEA turns more bullish on oil demand

LHC reserves verdict on Imran’s plea against arrest

16 killed in Pakistan tribal clash over coal-rich mountains

Read more stories