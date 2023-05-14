Imran will be arrested if found involved in violent protests: Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan would be arrested again if he was found to be involved in the recent protests across the country, Aaj News reported.

"Every time the PTI takes the streets, the same 100-200 people are found to be involved in violent activities. This means that they have been trained to do this. Imran has trained them and they are his investment,” the minister said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad alongside Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

“These are terrorists … they were trained for eight months and they were told to go and set fire to specified locations,” the interior minister claimed, adding that the government had concrete proof that would be presented in the court of law.

Violent protests started across the country immediately after the arrest of Imran Khan within the premises of the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday, in which angry protesters attacked the army’s properties and installations and raised anti-army slogans.

The ISPR stressed that on the one hand, “these miscreants evoke the nation’s emotions for achieving their limited and selfish objectives, and on the other hand, they deceive people, continuing to highlight the army’s importance”.

A day later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the violent protests being led by PTI amounted to “unforgivable crimes” and are “acts of terrorism.”

He warned that strict action would be taken against “state’s enemies” who are ransacking public properties and state installations.

Govt wants SC protest outside Red Zone

During the presser, Sanaullah said the government had urged Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to move the planned Supreme Court protest outside the Rad Zone.*

The minister said the government had received "very alarming" reports from intelligence agencies regarding the protest.

"There is a lot of anger in the people for the apex court because of specific decisions taken by a three-member bench in the past few days," he said.

"We are scared that if the protest is held in the Red Zone tomorrow, the Islamabad police have said that it will be difficult to control the protesters."

He said a government delegation comprising himself and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar went to Fazlur Rehman and requested him to hold the protest outside the Red Zone.

"We have a meeting with him again at 10 pm tonight and hopefully he will accept our request,” the minister added.

Imran could be arrested again

PDM calls for CJP's resignation

Earlier today, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced the ruling alliance will continue to protest outside the apex court till the resignation of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial.

The 13-party alliance is poised to protest outside the Supreme Court against what they perceive as favourable treatment given by the judiciary to Imran Khan.

This sit-in will coincide with the hearing of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) plea, requesting the apex court to reconsider its decision to hold elections for the Punjab Assembly on May 14.

Interestingly, this petition will be heard after the court-ordered deadline for elections has passed.