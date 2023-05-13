AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.6%)
EPCL 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 70.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.68%)
MLCF 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
NETSOL 74.01 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.52%)
OGDC 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
PAEL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
PPL 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.51%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.74%)
SNGP 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC orders ‘immediate’ release of PTI leader Yasmin Rashid

  • Says she should be released if she is not required in any criminal case
BR Web Desk Published 13 May, 2023 02:38pm
Follow us

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday directed the law enforcement authorities to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid “immediately”.

During a hearing of a petition seeking the release of Rashid, the court suspended her arrest which was made a day ago.

“If she is not required in any criminal case, then she should be released,” LHC stated.

The petition claimed that Rashid was not named in a first information report filed at the Sarwar Road police station and was taken into custody illegally.

The PTI leader was arrested by authorities on Friday.

“PTI’s Iron Lady Dr Yasmin Rashid has been arrested! They think they can stop this movement by these arrests, they don’t know that Pakistan has changed forever. We are all Imran Khan now,” PTI tweeted.

Alongside Rashid, PTI leader Shireen Mazari was also detained by law enforcement agencies.

Her arrest followed detainment of PTI Chairman Imran Khan by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday.

Authorities also arrested PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Falaknaz Chitrali, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, Maleeka Bokhari, Ijaz Chaudhry, and Ali Mohammad Khan.

Islamabad Police said on Thursday said their arrests were made for inciting arson and violent protests under a well-thought out plan for threatening peace.

All these leaders were arrested after fulfilling legal requirements. The police warned that further arrests were also expected.

Nearly 2,000 people were arrested and at least eight have been killed since protest started across Pakistan, as per Reuters.

Hundreds of protesters blocked highways, main entry and exit routes to all major cities, attacking and burning state buildings, police and public vehicles and rampaged through army installations.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court of Pakistan deemed Imran’s arrest Illegal and ordered immediate release. On Friday, the Islamabad High Court granted bail to PTI chairman and restrained authorities from arresting him in any case till May 17.

Comments

1000 characters
Abdullah May 13, 2023 02:53pm
Wow.Proof was there she was involved in riots in lahore and she is let free.why is my tax money used to build those things that were burnt by pti.pti and yasmen rashid should pay it.But as she is from pti so she can do it.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Jani Walker May 13, 2023 02:54pm
Arrests without FIR's? I wonder if Rana ever wonders what they will do to him when PDM loses power.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Aamir Latif May 13, 2023 03:21pm
Despite her age, she deserves both software and hardware update.. She is instigator of arson.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

LHC orders ‘immediate’ release of PTI leader Yasmin Rashid

PTI chief Imran Khan returns home after arrest, riots

May-July: govt intends to borrow record Rs9.4trn

Two Adani Group firms to raise up to $2.57bn from the market

Pakistan appoint New Zealand’s Bradburn as head coach

China’s Oppo to shut down chip design unit as smartphone sales slump

‘I’ll not de-notify army chief if re-elected,’ says IK

Transit, bilateral trade: Tajik exporters given full access to Pakistani ports

TAPI project: talks in Islamabad on 15th

Cabinet censures CJP’s ‘good to see you’ remark

Read more stories