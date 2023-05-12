AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
BAFL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.57%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.6%)
DGKC 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.9%)
EPCL 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HUBC 70.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
NETSOL 74.07 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.6%)
OGDC 78.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.46%)
PRL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.25%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran Khan secures blanket relief, receives bail in multiple cases

  • Court also bars authorities from arresting the former PM in any case registered after May 9 till May 17
BR Web Desk Published May 12, 2023 Updated May 12, 2023 06:54pm
<p>Policemen escort Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) as he arrives at the high court in Islamabad on May 12, 2023. Khan appeared at court for a bail hearing on May 12, after the Supreme Court ruled unlawful his arrest this week that triggered deadly clashes across the country. Photo: AFP</p>

Policemen escort Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) as he arrives at the high court in Islamabad on May 12, 2023. Khan appeared at court for a bail hearing on May 12, after the Supreme Court ruled unlawful his arrest this week that triggered deadly clashes across the country. Photo: AFP
Follow us

A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) approved on Friday the bail petition of former prime minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case, and barred authorities from arresting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in any case registered in the jurisdiction of Islamabad after May 9 till May 17.

A bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz announced the decision.

During the hearing, Justice Aurangzeb asked Imran if he condemned the violence that followed his arrest. The PTI chief’s lawyer replied in the affirmative. The judge then asked him to submit a declaration in court stating the same.

Later, a separate bench granted protective bail to Imran in Zille Shah murder case. Zille Shah was a PTI worker who died when police conducted an operation at Imran’s Zaman Park residence in March 2023. A case was registered against Imran for his murder.

Imran also secured bail in three terrorism cases registered against him in Lahore.

Earlier, after a delay of two hours, the hearing regarding the Al-Qadir Trust began but proceedings were halted shortly on account of Friday prayers. Once it resumed, Imran’s lawyer Khawaja Haris presented his arguments, saying that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) could only issue an arrest warrant after the inquiry had formally been turned into an investigation.

He added that they had found out about the bureau’s inquiry report from the newspaper.

He further said that his client had approached the IHC on May 9 seeking the NAB report in the inquiry, but was arrested before he could enter the courtroom.

The IHC instructed NAB prosecutor general and the PTI chief’s lawyers to be prepared at the next hearing.

Following the order, Imran’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry told reporters that the high court has given a two week bail and also ordered NAB not to arrest Imran during this period, as per Reuters.

Meanwhile, in an informal talk with the media, Imran said there was no reason to arrest him as he was in the court for bail, claiming that he was “abducted from the court”.

He said that the Punjab Police was present outside the court to arrest him.

“I am warning you about the whole situation. If you arrest me again, then the same old response will come.”

Upon his arrival, the former PM, who stayed in the rest house of Police Line Headquarters, was immediately taken for his biometrics and then to the courtroom.

Meanwhile, PTI has said that Imran would make a speech after his court appearance.

Authorities gear for Imran’s supporters

Meanwhile, the police imposed an emergency order banning gatherings as supporters of Imran are expected to march to the capital on Friday.

Police officers stand in a position to stop the supporters of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, as he appeared before the Supreme Court in Islamabad, Pakistan May 11, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Police officers stand in a position to stop the supporters of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, as he appeared before the Supreme Court in Islamabad, Pakistan May 11, 2023. Photo: Reuters

PTI said thousands of “peaceful Pakistanis” from across the country will gather in Islamabad in solidarity with their leader.

Nearly 2,000 people have been arrested so far and at least eight killed after Imran’s supporters clashed with police, attacked military establishments and set other state buildings and assets ablaze, prompting the government to call in the army to help restore order.

On Thursday, the SC had declared his arrest invalid and directed him to appear before the IHC on Friday (today) at 11:00 am for bail related to the call-up notice by NAB.

At around 3:20 pm on Thursday, the bench directed Advocate General Jehangir Jadoon to produce Imran before it at 04:00 pm. In compliance with the apex court order, the Islamabad police produced Imran before the bench amid tight security a little after 5:45pm.

He was brought inside the top court via the judges’ gate. Imran walked into the courtroom No. 1 and sat in the front row.

The chief justice while addressing Imran Khan said: “Your arrest was invalid and the process needs to be reversed to the time you were putting your thumb impression [in the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9].”

Imran while explaining about his arrest urged his supporters and the PTI workers to avoid violence and remain calm and peaceful. He also asked his supporters not to damage any property whether it is public or private.

The court said Imran Khan shall be entitled to meet up to 10 guests, whose particulars shall be provided by him to the concerned police officer, subject to a security check by the police. These persons shall be allowed to stay with the petitioner as long as desired by him.

Background

The petition was filed on Wednesday following Imran’s arrest by NAB from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Earlier, the petition was returned due to a few objections but was accepted after PTI addressed the concerns.

Following Imran’s arrest, PTI leaders Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Ali Zaidi, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Falaknaz Chitrali, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and Maleeka Bokhari were also arrested.

Major cities of the nation erupted with protests that led to many incidents of violence. Punjab police arrested over 1,000 people in connection to protests.

PTI leaders arrested for ‘inciting violent protests’, says Islamabad police

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the violent protests being led by PTI amounted to “unforgivable crimes” and are “acts of terrorism.”

He warned that strict action would be taken against “state’s enemies” who are ransacking public properties and state installations.

arrest Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters
Love Your Country May 12, 2023 10:35am
Is the guest house a property of the Supreme Court that can be used at the direction of the CJP?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Love Your Country May 12, 2023 10:36am
President going to meet IK in the guest house... another first in our history.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Love Your Country May 12, 2023 10:44am
Are Comments switched off today at the direction of CJP?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KU May 12, 2023 12:31pm
It's sad and pathetic at the same time that a government with a minority vote in the last elections has repeatedly failed to bring political stability or revive economy, yet is still in power and pushing the country and economy towards destruction. They get away with amending laws, they try to employ arm-twisting tactics against the Supreme Court and have publicly demonstrated that they will employ every tactic to avoid elections. What a shame that a few hundred can destroy a country.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Dr fahad May 12, 2023 12:45pm
Imran Khan please return 190 million pound .
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Love Your Country May 12, 2023 12:47pm
@KU, and what about the elections in KPK nobody is talking about?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Abdullah May 12, 2023 12:59pm
So if I become a PM and loot the country than ask my supporters to die destruction I will let free.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Abdullah May 12, 2023 12:59pm
Will he be let free or the court ask him to pay back 190 million
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
MUHAMMMAD ARSALAN JAMIIL May 12, 2023 01:14pm
Where are your reporting ethics. Why are you saying that PTI supporters clashed with police, attacked military establishments and set other state buildings and assets ablaze, prompting the government to call in the army to help restore order. Do you have proof that Khan's supporters did that? PTI denied the same.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Shahrukh May 12, 2023 02:04pm
@Abdullah, in Pakistan, your supporters dont even need to die or vandalize property. Nawaz Shareef was allowed to leave Pakistan without any such activity and he is enjoying his life in the UK, pulling strings of his puppet brother. So there's a better example for you.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Sadia Qureshi May 12, 2023 02:51pm
We Pakistanis are not thickheaded people. We know who is corrupt and who is not. We love and respect Imran Khan for his integrity. These fabricated cases can never ever bring you down our dearest leader. Oceans of love from Pakistanis for Imran Khan.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Truthisbitter813 May 12, 2023 02:53pm
@MUHAMMMAD ARSALAN JAMIIL, Everyone has proof of PTI hooliganism except for paid PTI trolls like you.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
BK May 12, 2023 03:05pm
Imported govt and army are taking Pakistan towards destruction. All this instability can be put to rest if people of Pakistan can be given the chance to elect the govt through elections. I mean how difficult is it to understand that? Just get elections done and let the will of people prevail. Not the will of Army elites, not the will of PDM, not the will of PTI...just let people of Pakistan decide who they want as their leader. How difficult is that?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Love Your Country May 12, 2023 03:07pm
@Sadia Qureshi, - only one strike of Rs.60 billion soon after entering PM house.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
SAMIR SARDANA May 12, 2023 03:20pm
AS I SAID ON https://www.brecorder.com/news/40241685/intra-day-update-dramatic-u-turn-for-the-rupee-as-it-strengthens-to-285-against-us-dollar, YESTERDAY ""TOMORROW HE WILL GET BAIL !" AND HE HAS GOT BAIL I ALSO SAID IN SAM LINK AS UNDER "GOOD 4 = BAIL BY AGTERNOON" IT IS 1518 HOURS IN PAKISTAN AND IMK HAS GOT BAIL ! SAMIR SARDANA
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
SAMIR SARDANA May 12, 2023 03:21pm
@Love Your Country , NEIN IT WAS TO PROTECT THE PHYSICAL LIFE OF IMK AND TO ENSURE THAT IMK REACHES IHC SAFELY ALL IS WELL ON THE IMK FRONT !
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
SAMIR SARDANA May 12, 2023 03:22pm
@Love Your Country , YES MET IN THE SC GUEST HOUSE - WHICH IS GOP PROPERTY HE DID NOT MEET IMK IN IN THE HOUSE OF IMK
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
SAMIR SARDANA May 12, 2023 03:23pm
@MUHAMMMAD ARSALAN JAMIIL, YES ! BINGO ! WHO WERE THOSE MOBS ? THAT IS THE KEY ! DRONES AND CCTV WILL HAVE THEIR DIGITAL AND FORENSIC PRINTS
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ikram Bhatti May 12, 2023 03:27pm
May Allah SWT safe the PAKISTAN from All culprits/enemies either hidden or shown (Aameen)
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Dr fahad May 12, 2023 04:07pm
@MUHAMMMAD ARSALAN JAMIIL, People are no more kid . VENOM Khan have attacked GHQ . HE IS DONE
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Muhammad Saleh May 12, 2023 04:16pm
what has the government achieved in one year? Just destruction and nothing more.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Love Your Country May 12, 2023 04:18pm
@Ikram Bhatti, Aaameen.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Dr fahad May 12, 2023 04:23pm
@BK, Langra 2 din mi hi bil kul fit hogia hai, lagta hai NAB ne isski langry tang ko thek krne k liye arrest kia th
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Usman May 12, 2023 04:24pm
@Shahrukh , But didnt they try to kill him from the same poison that Imran was mentioning yesterday( slow poisoning).I don't think so it was his brother in govt who let him go it was Imran .Might be Imran got a deal too selling his supporters out .Though we are still waiting for the 200 billion dollar which Imran was going to bring back. Stay loyal to nation not to a party.They will all end up in Dubai and Pakistan while you will be here in Pakistan.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Love Your Country May 12, 2023 04:28pm
A new pathetic experiment by the judiciary of this CJP after the failed attempt of Saqib Nisar. Thanks my Lords for ruining the fabric of my beloved country that pays your salaries and perks.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Shahrukh May 12, 2023 04:40pm
@Usman, I dont really care about IK. I care about the country. If putting IK behind bars solves our issues, please do so. Dont use him as an excuse for own failures. The country is moving towards default. I havent heard any encouraging development for the country since this new regime took over. Is IK stopping the IMF package? Economy and other pressing matters are nowhere to be found. Mobile companies have lost billions due to mobile data outage. Inflation is the highest in the region. Unemployment is on the rise. I personally know people who have lost jobs. Industries are shutting down. There isnt any security. Mugging and murders are common. All this coalition govt does is talk about Khan. To hell with him. Do your job.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Muhammad Saleh May 12, 2023 04:48pm
Time for the judiciary to take notice of Shahbaz guarantee of Nawaz return.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Imran Khan secures blanket relief, receives bail in multiple cases

PDM chief announces sit-in outside Supreme Court

PTA yet to receive permission to lift suspension on mobile broadband services

MSCI removes Bank Alfalah, EPCL & Indus Motor from Small Cap Indexes

Pakistan demands neutral World Cup venues in row with India

‘Far-reaching effects’: GSMA urges Pakistan to restore internet services

Pakistan’s financial platform Abhi raises Rs2bn Sukuk bond, a ‘first in MENAP’

‘Negative investor perception’: venture capital association calls out internet suspension

KSE-100 rises 0.39% in volatile trading session

Legal system has given NRO to Imran Khan: PM Shehbaz

Strong, democratic Pakistan critical to US interests: state department spokesperson

Read more stories