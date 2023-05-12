Shireen Mazari, Yasmin Rashid taken into custody, says PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shireen Mazari and Yasmin Rashid were arrested by the authorities, the party said on Friday.

Shireen’s daughter, Imaan Hazir-Mazari, confirmed the arrest and also shared a video on Twitter that showed men in plain clothes forcefully entering their home to arrest the former minister.

A video also showed female officers taking Shireen away from her residence.

“Our SVP Dr Shireen Mazari is being abducted at this precise moment. Police have also entered with guns her home, reaching a new low. Extremely shameful!” PTI tweeted.

She is the latest PTI leader to be detained following Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9.

The party said Yasmin Rashid was also taken into custody.

“PTI’s Iron Lady Dr Yasmin Rashid has been arrested! They think they can stop this movement by these arrests, they don’t know that Pakistan has changed forever. We are all Imran Khan now,” PTI tweeted.

Authorities have already detained Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Falaknaz Chitrali, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, Maleeka Bokhari, Ijaz Chaudhry, and Ali Mohammad Khan.

Islamabad Police said on Thursday said their arrests were made for inciting arson and violent protests under a well-thought out plan for threatening peace.

All these leaders were arrested after fulfilling legal requirements. The police warned that further arrests were also expected.

Nearly 2,000 people were arrested and at least eight have been killed since protest started across Pakistan, as per Reuters.

Hundreds of protesters blocked highways, main entry and exit routes to all major cities, attacking and burning state buildings, police and public vehicles and rampaged through army installations.