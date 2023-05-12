PTA yet to receive permission to lift suspension on mobile broadband services

There is little clarity as to when the government will end suspension of mobile broadband services and there has been no communiqué so far by the government since it placed the ban, an official of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) told Business Recorder on Friday.

On Tuesday, the government of Pakistan blocked mobile broadband and social media websites in the aftermath of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest and subsequent unrest in the country. The services are yet to be restored.

“A status-quo is in effect since Tuesday,” the PTA official said. “There is no hint from the Ministry of Interior regarding the resumption of services.”

Telecommunication companies of Pakistan have incurred a loss of Rs2.46 billion in revenue so far, which translates to a dent of Rs861 million in tax revenue.

An official from a telecom company said that companies earned around 60% of revenues from mobile broadband services. When divided by 365 days, daily revenues are around Rs820 million. Meanwhile, 35% of the revenue enters the government’s kitty.

The assessment is based on the fact that telecommunication companies earned around Rs500 billion from cellular services last year.

“The telcos’ costs haven’t come down from this suspension because they are keeping their towers operational,” the source said. “It is certainly affecting profitability.”

Meanwhile, the IT sector is also struggling as officials associated with the industry stated that they were losing $2 million on a daily basis as they are unable to render freelance services to global clients. This is also bringing a bad name to the country on a global level, analysts say.

Reports claim that a global online marketplace for freelance services Fiverr is telling its users that Pakistan is facing internet disruptions, which may result in delays by the country’s freelancers in providing services.

Meanwhile, the gig economy has taken a hit due to the suspension of broadband services as most of the riders of Foodpanda, Careem and Bykea are sitting idle.

According to a Reuters report, point-of-sales (POS) transactions routed through main digital payment systems fell by around 50% mainly due to mobile broadband services suspension.