Supreme Court orders NAB to present Imran Khan in court

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to present Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in one hour, reported Aaj News.

Its order came during a hearing of a petition lodged by PTI challenging the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

The petition is being heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Ali Mazhar.

Following the order, a police team, carrying Imran, left for Supreme Court.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Bandial criticised the manner in which Imran was arrested. He further said that permission to arrest the former prime minister was not taken from Islamabad High Court.

“A verdict will be issued today,” he said.

He also ordered that Imran should be presented alone and no party worker should accompany him. He stated that IG Islamabad should present Imran.

Chief Justice Bandial also took “serious notice” of the chaos and destruction that took place in IHC on Tuesday.

“If 90 people enter a court’s room then what will happen to the court?” he questioned.

No one can sabotage a person’s right to surrender in front of the court, he said.

According to him, NAB officials should have taken permission to arrest from court’s registrar.

“Wanting justice is right of every citizen of Pakistan,” he said.

At the outset of the hearing, one of Imran’s counsels, Hamid Khan, appeared on the rostrum and informed the apex court that his client had come to the IHC seeking a pre-arrest bail.

CJP Bandial then inquired in what cases Imran was appearing at the IHC to which the lawyer answered that the PTI chief was present for his biometrics when he was arrested.

“Rangers misbehaved with Imran and arrested him,” the counsel said.

The petition was filed on Wednesday following Imran’s arrest by NAB from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Earlier, the petition was returned due to a few objections but was accepted after PTI addressed the concerns.

Following Imran’s arrest, PTI leaders Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Ali Zaidi, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Falaknaz Chitrali, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and Maleeka Bokhari were also arrested.

Major cities of the nation erupted with protests that led to many incidents of violence. Punjab police arrested over 1,000 people in connection to protests.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the violent protests being led by PTI amounted to “unforgivable crimes” and are “acts of terrorism.”

He warned that strict action would be taken against “state’s enemies” who are ransacking public properties and state installations.

This is a developing story and it will be updated accordingly