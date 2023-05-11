AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
May 11, 2023
Pakistan

Supreme Court orders NAB to present Imran Khan in court

  • Police team, carrying Imran, leaves for SC
BR Web Desk Published May 11, 2023 Updated May 11, 2023 04:35pm
<p>Security personnel escort a car carrying Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan as he arrives at the high court in Islamabad on May 9, 2023. Photo: AFP</p>

Security personnel escort a car carrying Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan as he arrives at the high court in Islamabad on May 9, 2023. Photo: AFP
The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to present Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in one hour, reported Aaj News.

Its order came during a hearing of a petition lodged by PTI challenging the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

The petition is being heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Ali Mazhar.

Following the order, a police team, carrying Imran, left for Supreme Court.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Bandial criticised the manner in which Imran was arrested. He further said that permission to arrest the former prime minister was not taken from Islamabad High Court.

“A verdict will be issued today,” he said.

He also ordered that Imran should be presented alone and no party worker should accompany him. He stated that IG Islamabad should present Imran.

Chief Justice Bandial also took “serious notice” of the chaos and destruction that took place in IHC on Tuesday.

“If 90 people enter a court’s room then what will happen to the court?” he questioned.

No one can sabotage a person’s right to surrender in front of the court, he said.

According to him, NAB officials should have taken permission to arrest from court’s registrar.

“Wanting justice is right of every citizen of Pakistan,” he said.

At the outset of the hearing, one of Imran’s counsels, Hamid Khan, appeared on the rostrum and informed the apex court that his client had come to the IHC seeking a pre-arrest bail.

CJP Bandial then inquired in what cases Imran was appearing at the IHC to which the lawyer answered that the PTI chief was present for his biometrics when he was arrested.

“Rangers misbehaved with Imran and arrested him,” the counsel said.

The petition was filed on Wednesday following Imran’s arrest by NAB from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Earlier, the petition was returned due to a few objections but was accepted after PTI addressed the concerns.

Following Imran’s arrest, PTI leaders Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Ali Zaidi, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Falaknaz Chitrali, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and Maleeka Bokhari were also arrested.

Major cities of the nation erupted with protests that led to many incidents of violence. Punjab police arrested over 1,000 people in connection to protests.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the violent protests being led by PTI amounted to “unforgivable crimes” and are “acts of terrorism.”

He warned that strict action would be taken against “state’s enemies” who are ransacking public properties and state installations.

This is a developing story and it will be updated accordingly

Comments

Jay May 11, 2023 01:38pm
The SC has been controlled and compromised fully!
Parvez May 11, 2023 02:18pm
The arrest, according to all the big lawyers appearing on TV, was completely unlawful....let's hope the SC rules without fear or favour.
Truthisbitter813 May 11, 2023 02:43pm
@Parvez, "Big lawyers" do not come on the news to spew BS.
Truthisbitter813 May 11, 2023 02:44pm
As always, imrandaar CJP in action. I hope he digs in his heels so that when the full frontal might of the parliament reigns on him, he gets his just desserts face-first.
Zohaib May 11, 2023 03:03pm
@Parvez, IHC order is there, the arrest was lawful. However, what ever the violence and riots done by protestors were unlawful.
KU May 11, 2023 04:08pm
Why does it take the SC to explain and act on an unlawful action of law agencies? Why can't lower courts apply their minds to these cases? These are high-profile cases that are acted upon quickly, imagine the plight of a common citizen who ends up waiting for 20 to 30 years for a decision. We seem to ignore every teaching of our religion and have strayed far away from justice.
Aleem Arshad May 11, 2023 04:40pm
IHC yesterday decision was not on merit, complete illegal act was done by NAB. Its the responsibilities of legal authorities to take some action against the main authorities behind the scenario. Because our nation never bear such injustice in current time of social media. Issues in Peshawar and other cities are completely linked with the decision of legal authorities.
