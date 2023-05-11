At least four killed, several hurt in Peshawar protest

PESHAWAR: At least four people were killed and several injured in clashes between police and protesters as a protest against arrest of the former prime minister Imran Khan turned violent in Peshawar.

According to details, as many as four people died and nearly 27 suffered injuries amid clashes between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and protestors in Peshawar.

On Wednesday, in Peshawar and some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, markets, commercial centres and business hubs remained closed as violent protests continued on the second day.

Lady Reading Hospital spokesperson Muhammad Asim confirmed that four dead bodies had been brought to the hospital.

At least 3 dead, 27 injured in Peshawar as violent protests intensify after Imran’s arrest

The spokesperson of the Khyber Teaching Hospital also said that at least seven injured people have been brought to the facility.

In different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PTI workers took to streets against the arrest of Imran Khan.

Shopping plazas, bazaars and trading hubs remained closed completely on Wednesday.

The enraged protesters set fire to the building of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Peshawar and office of Associated Press of Pakistan located opposite to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

According to a viral video on social media and shared with media, it was visibly seen that flames were rising from the PBC building and it was reported vehicles parked in PBC building were also partially damaged by demonstrators.

The miscreants also set fire to Chagai Monument and Radio Auditorium.

They also destroyed records and other materials in various sections of the building.

Vehicles parked in the building of Radio Pakistan had also been set on fire. The miscreants also looted the equipment including cameras, microphones and other devices.

They also tortured the staff including women that attempted to stop them.

According to reports, six people were present inside the office when the blaze erupted, adding that all of them were safely evacuated.

Tahir Hussain, Director General of Radio Pakistan, has confirmed that the building of the state media in Peshawar was attacked twice.

He said a number of miscreants attacked the building and broke down the main entrance of the office.

In a statement, he said that miscreants entered the newsroom and radio audio room and set fire to the furniture inside.

They also attacked the staff at the office, Hussain added.

An ambulance was set on fire by the protestors and destroyed near Jinnah Park on Peshawar’s GT Road in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a spokesperson for Edhi said in a statement. The ambulance was transporting injured persons to the hospital. However, no loss of life was reported, the spokesperson said, adding that another ambulance was also damaged.

The angry mob during violent protests set on fire a cattle market at Chargano chowk.

The police managed to disperse the protesters from Chargano Chowk, Bacha Khan Chowk and Suri Pull but they set on fire a car parked outside traffic police office, Edhi ambulances and the whole cattle market.

Several police personnel were also injured in stone pelting by the protesters.

He said the bodies and injured were being brought to the Lady Reading Hospital, adding that many of them had not yet been identified.

Following the violent protests, at least 30 people were arrested in Peshawar, police confirmed, adding that cases had been registered against the alleged miscreants.

According to the police, the cases are registered on charges of damaging public and private property, vehicles, metro buses and government ambulances.

Identification of rioters and arsonists from CCTV footage and other sources is underway, the police said.

The protesters resorted to aerial firing in Peshawar and pelted police with stones.

In order to maintain law and order situation, the Army was called in by the provincial Home and Tribal Affairs department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The angry protesters blocked main grand trunk road and routes in interior city by placing rock stone, blocks and suspended all kind of traffic.

A meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet called on Wednesday to discuss the law and order situation in the province, interim Information Minister Mian Feroz Jamal said.

The perpetrators of violence were being identified by the police and strict action will be taken against the culprits, Jamal told the media.

Meanwhile, a day after the dramatic arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, and massive protests and violence in several cities across the country, cases are being registered against the PTI workers, supporters, and leaders across the country over arson, violence and blocking roads.

