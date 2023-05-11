Imran Khan’s arrest: SC to begin hearing on PTI’s petition shortly

The Supreme Court of Pakistan will begin the hearing of a petition lodged by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenging the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan at 2pm on Thursday.

The petition will be heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Ali Mazhar.

The petition was filed on Wednesday following Imran’s arrest by NAB from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Earlier, the petition was returned due to a few objections but was accepted after PTI addressed the concerns.

Following Imran’s arrest, PTI leaders Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Ali Zaidi, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Falaknaz Chitrali, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and Maleeka Bokhari were also arrested.

Major cities of the nation erupted with protests that led to many incidents of violence. Punjab police arrested over 1,000 people in connection to protests.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the violent protests being led by PTI amounted to “unforgivable crimes” and are “acts of terrorism.”

He warned that strict action would be taken against “state’s enemies” who are ransacking public properties and state installations.

This is a developing story and it will be updated accordingly