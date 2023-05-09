AVN 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.63%)
BAFL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.07%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
EPCL 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.31%)
FCCL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
FFL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGL 10.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 70.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.74%)
KAPCO 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.13%)
MLCF 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.93%)
NETSOL 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.86%)
OGDC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.73%)
PAEL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
PIBTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.82%)
PPL 62.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.36%)
PRL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.78%)
SNGP 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.9%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
TPLP 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
TRG 104.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.67%)
UNITY 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,230 Increased By 19.4 (0.46%)
BR30 14,748 Increased By 114.7 (0.78%)
KSE100 41,699 Decreased By -130.2 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,055 Decreased By -59.4 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices ease in cautious trade ahead of US inflation data

Reuters Published May 9, 2023 Updated May 9, 2023 01:23pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell on Tuesday, relinquishing some of the strong gains of the previous two sessions with the market cautious ahead of U.S. inflation figures for April, which will be key to the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision.

The Brent crude price was down 54 cents, or 0.7%, at $76.47 and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 50 cents, or 0.7%, to trade at $72.66 at 0650 GMT.

Both contracts had settled up more than 2% in the previous trading session.

Oil climbs over 2% as recession fears begin to fade

“Oil prices have rebounded somewhat in the last two sessions, so now is time for a pause … with no real positive data coming out,” said Suvro Sarkar, lead energy analyst at DBS Bank.

“The market is cautious today ahead of the inflation data…. With net long positions declining sharply over the last two weeks, a lot of traders are already out of the market, so volumes are low.”

U.S. consumer price index (CPI) figures for April are due on Wednesday.

The Fed raised rates last week in what may be the last hike of its tightening cycle. It dropped guidance about the need for future hikes, with inflationary pressure starting to ease.

U.S. consumers said last month they expected slightly lower inflation in a year’s time, a report from the New York Federal Reserve showed on Monday.

“If tomorrow’s CPI data remains at around 5% by market consensus, and if the core CPI does not drop significantly, it will likely continue to support the rise in oil prices,” said CMC Markets analyst Leon Li.

While oil markets fell sharply last week, prices rose on Friday and Monday as fears of recession eased in the U.S., the world’s biggest oil consumer, and some traders saw crude’s three-week slide on demand worries as overdone.

Also supporting oil prices, the Canadian province of Alberta declared a state of emergency over the weekend in response to wildfires that have displaced nearly 30,000 people and prompted energy producers to shut in at least 280,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, more than 3% of Canada’s output.

Oil prices Brent crude Brent oil prices

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices ease in cautious trade ahead of US inflation data

Moody’s warns Pakistan could default without IMF bailout: report

IMF’s May meetings: Pakistan not on agenda as bailout remains stalled

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Imran Khan responds to ISPR, says he has no reason to lie

PM Shehbaz extends stay in London on brother Nawaz's instructions

Govt to address IMF concerns on petroleum subsidy scheme, says Musadik

Nine killed by Israeli air strikes: Gaza health ministry

Govt rejects tax on firms’ reserves proposal

Staff reinstatement: PSM management being ‘pressurised’

NA informed: Circular debt spikes to Rs2.536trn

Read more stories