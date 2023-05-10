AVN 61.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.31%)
Biden urges ‘fair deal’ for striking Hollywood writers

AFP Published 10 May, 2023 06:03am
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said Monday he wants to see striking movie and television writers in Hollywood promptly get a “fair deal” on contract negotiations.

“I sincerely hope the writers’ strike in Hollywood gets resolved and writers are given the fair deal they deserve as soon as possible,” he said during a film screening at the White House in honor of the Asian-American community.

It is the first time the pro-union Democrat has commented on the strike, which kicked off after negotiations between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and major US studios and streaming services failed last week.

The thousands of picketing writers say they are striking for better compensation in a field that has been disrupted by streaming.

WGA represents some 11,500 screenwriters.

Writers also say they are looking for more stable working conditions and a better share of the profits generated by the rise of streaming.

