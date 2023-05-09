AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.71%)
BAFL 30.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.85%)
BOP 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-5.79%)
DGKC 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
EPCL 45.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
FFL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
HUBC 70.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
KAPCO 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.89%)
MLCF 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
NETSOL 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.06%)
OGDC 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.04%)
PAEL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
PPL 62.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.7%)
PRL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.19%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
TPLP 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
TRG 103.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.26%)
UNITY 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,215 Increased By 4.5 (0.11%)
BR30 14,703 Increased By 68.9 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,544 Decreased By -285 (-0.68%)
KSE30 15,001 Decreased By -114 (-0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee slips on likely dollar outflows; premiums at 2-month low

Reuters Published 09 May, 2023 11:04am
Follow us

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee fell on Tuesday likely on the back of dollar outflows by a large foreign bank and pressured by the rise in U.S. yields, traders said.

The rupee was quoted at 81.9250 per U.S. dollar by 10:54 a.m. IST, down from 81.7950 in the previous session.

A large U.S.-based bank is mainly on the bid (on USD/INR), a spot trader at a public sector bank said. It was, in all likelihood, related to one-off dollar outflow, he said.

Indian Rupee ends little changed on likely dollar buying by RBI

Possible exhaustion of dollar short positions in the wake of the Reserve Bank of India’s intervention may be another reason, the trader added.

Other Asian currencies were mostly lower in the wake of the overnight rise in U.S. yields. The two-year U.S. yield climbed back to near 4% ahead of the U.S. inflation data due Wednesday. The dollar index was marginally higher at 101.48.

The inflation print comes after the Federal Reserve last week signalled a pause contingent on how economic data evolves and in the backdrop of investors pricing in rate cuts from September onwards.

“(A) Stronger (inflation) print could push back market’s dovish expectations and that would pose upward risk to the U.S. dollar,” OCBC analysts said in a note.

Tracking the rise in U.S. yields, rupee forward premiums fell. The 1-year implied USD/INR yield dropped to 2.17%.

“There is good receiving interest from the trading perspective. Spot at near 82 provides an added excuse,” the trader said.

Indian rupees

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee slips on likely dollar outflows; premiums at 2-month low

IMF’s May meetings: Pakistan not on agenda as bailout remains stalled

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Govt rejects tax on firms’ reserves proposal

Staff reinstatement: PSM management being ‘pressurised’

NA informed: Circular debt spikes to Rs2.536trn

ECC approves Rs13.2bn TSG for PMRCL

Nine killed by Israeli air strikes: Gaza health ministry

PD prepares concept note to develop roadmap for green hydrogen

Meeting shortfall: MoFA to get additional funds of Rs8.4bn

Revision in GST returns due to FBR FASTER glitches: Refusing exporters’ requests tantamount to maladministration: FTO

Read more stories