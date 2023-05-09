AVN 63.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.64%)
BAFL 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.84%)
BOP 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.18%)
DGKC 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-3.57%)
EPCL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.85%)
FCCL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.28%)
FFL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
GGL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.62%)
HUBC 70.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-3.66%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.53%)
KAPCO 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.65%)
NETSOL 75.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-2.36%)
OGDC 82.09 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-4.75%)
PAEL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 63.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.18%)
PRL 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
SNGP 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.32%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-6%)
TPLP 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-6.68%)
TRG 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-3.03%)
UNITY 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,211 Decreased By -76.8 (-1.79%)
BR30 14,634 Decreased By -422.1 (-2.8%)
KSE100 41,829 Decreased By -412.5 (-0.98%)
KSE30 15,115 Decreased By -293.1 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Temporary importation of cars by foreigners/expats: FBR to coordinate with FIA to forestall misuse

Sohail Sarfraz Published 09 May, 2023 05:37am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will regularly coordinate with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to forestall the misuse of carnet de-passage/temporary importation of vehicles by foreigners/expatriate Pakistanis.

The FBR has issued SRO 533 (I)/2023 amending the temporary importation of vehicles’ rules covered under Chapter VI of the Customs Rules 2001.

Under the new rules, definition of the “tourist” has been updated and new provisions have been incorporated to strictly monitor the carnet related information through Pakistan Customs Computerized System and by keeping close liaison with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

PM orders confiscation of vehicles with expired ‘Carnet de Passage’ limit

The passport of the tourist will be flagged with the carnet documents for proper reconciliation of vehicles imported under the carnet facility.

Under the revised rules, the number and other particulars of the passport of an importer and of the vehicle imported by him shall be recorded at the customs-station of entry using the Customs Computerized System and the officer in-charge thereof shall communicate them to the FIA.

About the endorsement relating to export, the new rules said that when a vehicle imported is later exported, the officer-in-charge of the customs-station of exit shall make a stamped endorsement on the passport of the importer of that vehicle accordingly against the endorsement relating to its import and retention in Pakistan and shall record the export in the Customs Computerized System and communicate it to the FIA.

The revised rules also talked about the legal provisions relating to the reconciliation of carnet vehicles. At the end of each month, the officer-in-charge of customs-station of entry shall carry out reconciliation of all vehicles entered through that customs-station.

Any vehicles which are outstanding after the expiry of the retention period shall be identified and all necessary steps shall be taken for the recovery of duties and taxes thereon, as well as for the seizure of such vehicles, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FIA customs PAKISTAN CUSTOMS FBR Import of cars foreigners customs duties carnet de passage

Comments

1000 characters

Temporary importation of cars by foreigners/expats: FBR to coordinate with FIA to forestall misuse

Govt rejects tax on firms’ reserves proposal

Staff reinstatement: PSM management being ‘pressurised’

NA informed: Circular debt spikes to Rs2.536trn

ECC approves Rs13.2bn TSG for PMRCL

PD prepares concept note to develop roadmap for green hydrogen

Army warns IK of legal action over allegations

IK hits back at PM

Meeting shortfall: MoFA to get additional funds of Rs8.4bn

Revision in GST returns due to FBR FASTER glitches: Refusing exporters’ requests tantamount to maladministration: FTO

Read more stories