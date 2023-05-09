Temporary importation of cars by foreigners/expats: FBR to coordinate with FIA to forestall misuse

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will regularly coordinate with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to forestall the misuse of carnet de-passage/temporary importation of vehicles by foreigners/expatriate Pakistanis.

The FBR has issued SRO 533 (I)/2023 amending the temporary importation of vehicles’ rules covered under Chapter VI of the Customs Rules 2001.

Under the new rules, definition of the “tourist” has been updated and new provisions have been incorporated to strictly monitor the carnet related information through Pakistan Customs Computerized System and by keeping close liaison with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The passport of the tourist will be flagged with the carnet documents for proper reconciliation of vehicles imported under the carnet facility.

Under the revised rules, the number and other particulars of the passport of an importer and of the vehicle imported by him shall be recorded at the customs-station of entry using the Customs Computerized System and the officer in-charge thereof shall communicate them to the FIA.

About the endorsement relating to export, the new rules said that when a vehicle imported is later exported, the officer-in-charge of the customs-station of exit shall make a stamped endorsement on the passport of the importer of that vehicle accordingly against the endorsement relating to its import and retention in Pakistan and shall record the export in the Customs Computerized System and communicate it to the FIA.

The revised rules also talked about the legal provisions relating to the reconciliation of carnet vehicles. At the end of each month, the officer-in-charge of customs-station of entry shall carry out reconciliation of all vehicles entered through that customs-station.

Any vehicles which are outstanding after the expiry of the retention period shall be identified and all necessary steps shall be taken for the recovery of duties and taxes thereon, as well as for the seizure of such vehicles, the FBR added.

