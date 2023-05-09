Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (May 08, 2023).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 20.69 21.19
2-Week 20.81 21.31
1-Month 21.02 21.52
3-Month 21.80 22.05
6-Month 21.82 22.07
9-Month 21.84 22.34
1-Year 21.85 22.35
==========================
Data source: SBP
