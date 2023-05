HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened the week with a healthy gain, tracking a rally on Wall Street in response to a strong US jobs report and rebounding regional lenders following last week’s banking turmoil.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.24 percent, or 247.72 points, at 20,297.03.

The Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.81 percent, or 60.50 points, at 3,395.00, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.44 percent, or 9.06 points, at 2,046.92.