Int’l carpet exhibition to be held in Oct

LAHORE: The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has decided to hold the 39th World Exhibition of Carpets in October this year in Lahore and advance contacts are being initiated to attract foreign buyers.

It is strongly hoped that the government will extend a supportive hand to make this upcoming mega exhibition a big successful and share cost of hospitality package for the foreign buyers who would come to Pakistan for participating purpose.

Usman Ashraf, senior vice chairman of the association, expressed these views in his statement issued here on Sunday. “Our target is that we have to achieve success in the style of the exhibition held in the traditional rival neighboring country recently, for which the support of the government is inevitable,” he added.

He said that the date of 4th to 6th October 2023 has been fixed after consultation and preparations have been started.

He said every member of the association has reiterated their commitment that no effort will be spared for individual and collective efforts to make the exhibition a success. He further said that our effort is to convince maximum number of foreign buyers to participate in the exhibition.

“The government is requested to cooperate with us in this regard so that the foreign buyers can be offered the best hospitality package, adding he said that in the coming days, the delegation of the association will also hold meetings with the relevant government officials.

He said that a condition has been imposed for the aspirants to take a stall in the exhibition that they will display the most beautiful and quality products so that the handloom carpet industry can be strengthened through the global exhibition.

He said that in this regard correspondence is being started with foreign buyers in advance and the proposal of sending delegations to the countries where our products are in high demand is also under consideration.

Usman Ashraf said that we hope that full technical and financial support will be provided to us at the government level so that this exhibition can prove to be an effective platform for the promotion of handmade carpets of Pakistan. He said that official responsibilities will also be assigned to the officials of the association by holding a meeting in the coming days.

