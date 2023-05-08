AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BAFL 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.55%)
BOP 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.16%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
DGKC 49.53 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (3.4%)
EPCL 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
FCCL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
FFL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
FLYNG 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HUBC 73.68 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (3.12%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
NETSOL 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.08%)
OGDC 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.8%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 64.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.5%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
SNGP 43.42 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (5.39%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
TPLP 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
TRG 107.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,288 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 150.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,242 Increased By 148.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,408 Increased By 48.8 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Int’l carpet exhibition to be held in Oct

Press Release Published May 8, 2023 Updated May 8, 2023 09:01am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has decided to hold the 39th World Exhibition of Carpets in October this year in Lahore and advance contacts are being initiated to attract foreign buyers.

It is strongly hoped that the government will extend a supportive hand to make this upcoming mega exhibition a big successful and share cost of hospitality package for the foreign buyers who would come to Pakistan for participating purpose.

Usman Ashraf, senior vice chairman of the association, expressed these views in his statement issued here on Sunday. “Our target is that we have to achieve success in the style of the exhibition held in the traditional rival neighboring country recently, for which the support of the government is inevitable,” he added.

He said that the date of 4th to 6th October 2023 has been fixed after consultation and preparations have been started.

He said every member of the association has reiterated their commitment that no effort will be spared for individual and collective efforts to make the exhibition a success. He further said that our effort is to convince maximum number of foreign buyers to participate in the exhibition.

“The government is requested to cooperate with us in this regard so that the foreign buyers can be offered the best hospitality package, adding he said that in the coming days, the delegation of the association will also hold meetings with the relevant government officials.

He said that a condition has been imposed for the aspirants to take a stall in the exhibition that they will display the most beautiful and quality products so that the handloom carpet industry can be strengthened through the global exhibition.

He said that in this regard correspondence is being started with foreign buyers in advance and the proposal of sending delegations to the countries where our products are in high demand is also under consideration.

Usman Ashraf said that we hope that full technical and financial support will be provided to us at the government level so that this exhibition can prove to be an effective platform for the promotion of handmade carpets of Pakistan. He said that official responsibilities will also be assigned to the officials of the association by holding a meeting in the coming days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

int’l carpet exhibition foreign buyers PCMEA carpet industry World Exhibition of Carpets

Comments

1000 characters

Int’l carpet exhibition to be held in Oct

Qin, COAS discuss CPEC, other matters

Army chief, Afghan FM discuss security issues

Dividends to shareholders: PSBA approaches SECP against listed companies

MPD&SI proposes changes in NEP

FBR needs to work harder to help country sustain its ‘off grey list’ status

Sale of smuggled Iranian diesel causing huge revenue loss

2 solar projects in Punjab: NPCC suggests impact, facility assessment studies

FO censures Indian propaganda against Bilawal

CJP explains how judgements have moral authority

Yellen warns of ‘chaos’ if US fails to raise debt ceiling

Read more stories