May 08, 2023
Pakistan

PFA confiscates ‘substandard’ 12,500 empty bottles of carbonated drinks

Recorder Report Published 08 May, 2023 06:40am
LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has confiscated 12,500 empty bottles of carbonated drinks manufactured with non-food grade plastic particles during a raid on a plastic bottle-blowing unit in the area of Hakeemah Wala at Manga road Lahore.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the authority also confiscated all machinery including bottle blower machine, motor, gas cylinder and 5 dies as well as lodged a first information report (FIR) against the unit owner over violations of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

He said that fake labeling of different popular brands was fixed on the empty bottles that were to be used for food products.

He said that PFA took action against the factory due to the production of non-food grade bottles, false labelling and lack of proper records. Food grade perform can be used for food products, while the non-food grade is not suitable for this purpose.

Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the operation of PFA has been continuing with an aim to control the illegal practice of non-food grade plastic bottle manufacturing and its use for bottle products. He said that the use of non-food grade bottles is posing a serious threat to the users’ health.

The director general has appealed to the public to keep an eye on adulteration in their surroundings and to inform PFA on the 1223 helpline number or its social media accounts in case of witnessing any suspicious activities related to the food business.

Punjab Food Authority PFA carbonated drinks

