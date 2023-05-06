AVN 64.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
Minister resents steep hike in gas meter rent

Recorder Report Published 06 May, 2023 06:23am
KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh has said that the excessive increase in gas meter charging is worrisome and it has become very difficult for household consumers to pay their gas bills.

In a letter to the federal government, he said that SSGCL under OGRA is charging excessive rent for slow meters from the public and any move to increase the gas bills will cause economic problems for the common man.

The energy minister said these actions of SSGCL will worsen the living conditions of a large section of the society.

He said that the Sindh government has convinced the federal government several times for the representation of the provinces in the regulatory bodies and the SSGCL.

Imtiaz Shaikh further said that the lack of representation of Sindh in the federal regulatory bodies is unfortunate, adding that the gas distribution of the province has to be done by the relevant company. He said that Sindh is the largest natural gas producing province in Pakistan, which accounts for 63 percent of the country’s total production.

He said that Sindh has more rights to the natural resources of the province under Article 158 and the non-implementation of the constitutional provisions were leading to a sense of deprivation in the province.

Imtiaz requested the federal government to review the decision to increase the meter rent charges. The energy minister also called for ensuring consultation with all stakeholders in formulating the future gas pricing mechanism so as to eliminate the fear of unfair pricing to alleviate public suffering.

