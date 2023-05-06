U-19: Pakistan takes on Bangladesh in one-day series today

LAHORE: Saad Baig-led Pakistan Under-19 cricket team will be aiming to continue the winning run when they take on Bangladesh Under-19 in the five-match one-day series starting today.

Pakistan Under-19 won the solitary four-day match against Bangladesh U-19 by 10 wickets at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium from 30th April to 3rd May. The star performers for the visiting team were Shahzaib Khan and Ali Asfand. Player of the match Shahzaib Khan scored 174 and 19 not out, while left-arm spinner and Vice-captain Ali bagged six wickets in the match.

The first and second one-day match will be played on May 6 and 8 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, while the remaining three one-day matches will be held at the Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi on May 11, 13 and 15. The only T20 match of the series will also be played at the same venue on May 17.

Head Coach Sabih Azhar said: “We are very pleased with the team's performance in the four-day match and we are looking forward to carrying that momentum into the one-day series. We know that Bangladesh will come out strong and we have to be at our best to compete against them. We have a talented group of players who are eager to showcase their skills and are confident that they will perform to the best of their abilities. We are excited about the challenge that lies ahead and are looking forward to the one-day series starting tomorrow.”

Pakistan Under19 Squad: Saad Baig (captain) (Karachi), Ali Asfand (vice-captain) (Faisalabad), Ahmed Hussain (Peshawar), Aimal Khan (Peshawar), Amir Hussain (Rawalpindi), Arafat Minhas (Multan), Azan Awais (Sialkot), Hamza Nawaz (Lahore), Mohammad Ibtisam (Sargodha), Mohammad Ismail (Sahiwal), Mohammad Tahir (Fata), Mohammad Tayyab Arif (Sialkot), Obaid Shahid (Lahore), Sajjad Ali (Lahore), Shahzaib Khan (Mansehra), Shamyl Hussain (Islamabad) and Wahaj Riaz (Karachi), Abidullah (Islamabad), Ikramullah Tareen (Quetta) and Muhammad Zulkifal (Charsadda) (all reserves).

Player Support Personnel: Tauseef Ahmed (manager), Sabih Azhar (coach), Umar Rashid (assistant coach), Hafiz Naeem ul Rasool (physiotherapist), Yasir Malik (trainer) and Shan Ullah (team analyst).

Tour Schedule:

6 May – 1st 50-over match; ZACS, Chattogram

8 May – 2nd 50-over match; ZACS, Chattogram

11 May – 3rd 50-over match; SKS, Rajshahi

13 May – 4th 50-over match; SKS, Rajshahi

15 May – 5th 50-over match; SKS, Rajshahi

17 May – Only T20 match; SKS, Rajshahi.

