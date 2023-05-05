AVN 64.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
BAFL 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.83%)
BOP 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
DGKC 48.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.35%)
EPCL 45.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.98%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
FLYNG 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
HUBC 71.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.12%)
KAPCO 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
KEL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
MLCF 28.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
NETSOL 78.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.45%)
OGDC 85.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.06%)
PAEL 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.24%)
PRL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
TRG 107.92 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.85%)
UNITY 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.98%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 4,279 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 14,905 Decreased By -69.7 (-0.47%)
KSE100 42,094 Increased By 5.9 (0.01%)
KSE30 15,359 Decreased By -9.4 (-0.06%)
Asia Fuel Oil Cash premiums ease as market backwardation narrows

Reuters Published 05 May, 2023 06:44am
SINGAPORE Asia’s cash premiums for fuel oil dipped on Thursday as market backwardation narrowed. The spot cash premium for 0.5% very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) was pegged lower at $12.15 a tonne, as front-month backwardation narrowed day-on-day to $10.75 a tonne at the Asia close (0830 GMT).

Meanwhile, cash premium for 380-cst high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) was pegged at $5.80 a tonne, as front-month backwardation crunched by nearly 50% day-on-day to $3.50 a tonne by 0830 GMT.

Despite the daily declines, the overall market was still set for support into the coming weeks, especially for the high-sulphur product.

Fuel oil inventories at key trading hub Singapore edged down by more than 10% from last week as net imports continued to decline, official data showed on Thursday.

Weekly net fuel oil imports, which are calculated by subtracting total exports from total imports, fell 23% week-on-week to 542,000 tonnes.

Residual fuel oil stocks at key trading hub Singapore fell by 11% to 20.62 million barrels (3.25 million tonnes) in the week to May 3, based on Enterprise Singapore data.

Fujairah fuel oil inventories rose 3% to 9.96 million barrels (1.57 million tonnes) in the week to May 1, based on Fujairah Oil Industry Zone data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Oil prices rose on Thursday, but were unable to claw back the more than 9% decline during the previous three days, as demand concerns in major consumers overrode signals that the US may pause its interest rates increases.

A drone attack set ablaze product storage facilities at one of the largest oil refineries in southern Russia, but emergency services extinguished the fire just over two hours later, and the plant was working normally, TASS news agency reported.

Fuel Oil Oil prices HSFO VLSFO Asia fuel oil Asia Fuel Oil prices fuel oil imports Fujairah fuel oil

