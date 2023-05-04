AVN 65.04 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.65%)
BAFL 30.48 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.77%)
BOP 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
DGKC 48.85 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.9%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FCCL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HUBC 71.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KAPCO 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.02%)
LOTCHEM 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
MLCF 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.01%)
NETSOL 79.00 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.13%)
OGDC 85.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
PAEL 10.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.61%)
PRL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.22%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
TRG 108.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.39%)
UNITY 13.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.06%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,290 Increased By 10.5 (0.25%)
BR30 14,991 Increased By 16.5 (0.11%)
KSE100 42,216 Increased By 128.4 (0.31%)
KSE30 15,370 Increased By 1.5 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
May 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee poised to open higher after Fed hints at a pause

Reuters Published 04 May, 2023 12:46pm
Follow us

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to open higher on Thursday, tracking a decline in the dollar against Asian currencies after the US Federal Reserve signalled a pause in its rate-hike cycle.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at around 81.66-81.70 to the US dollar compared with 81.8175 in the previous session.

The Fed, along expected lines, raised interest rates by 25 basis points and removed a reference from its previous statement that additional hikes would be needed.

The guidance now is that the extent to which additional policy firming may be appropriate will depend on how the economy, inflation and financial markets behave in the coming weeks and months.

“The language shift is important and signals that the bar to justify future rate rises is now higher,” ING Bank said in a note.

“With (US) lending conditions rapidly tightening in the wake of recent bank stresses, we think this will mark the peak for interest rates with recessionary forces set to prompt interest rate cuts later this year.”

Goldman Sachs said the Fed May outcome was supportive of their call for a pause at the next meeting in June.

In addition to the change in guidance, it pointed to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks during his press conference that the alteration in guidance was a “meaningful change”. US yields dropped post the Fed outcome with the 2-year slipping to its lowest in almost a month.

Indian rupee to edge higher in Fed decision, US jobs data week

The dollar index is down to near 101.

Asian currencies were up 0.2% to 0.9%. In line with rest of Asia, USD/INR will be offered at open, and then “we will just have to see if RBI is there”, a spot dealer said.

The Reserve Bank of India has being buying dollars via public sector banks over the last two sessions, according to traders.

Asian currencies Indian rupees

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee poised to open higher after Fed hints at a pause

IMF to discuss Pakistan's FY24 budget plans

Imran Khan to appear before Islamabad High Court today

Notices to traders under anti-money laundering law: Senate body on finance seeks clarification

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Ghandhara Automobiles announces extension in plant shutdown

Oil prices recover after three-day plunge; demand worries linger

Listed banks: High interest rate brings in record profitability

20pc customs duty, RD on import of edible oils, oilseeds proposed

KE ready to settle Rs 47bn clawback issue with Nepra

Multi-pronged strategy being worked out to deal with smuggling: MoS Aisha

Read more stories