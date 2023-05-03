AVN 64.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.77%)
BAFL 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.05%)
BOP 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.67%)
DFML 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
DGKC 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.49%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FCCL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
FFL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HUBC 71.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 5.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
MLCF 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.31%)
PAEL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.12%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PPL 65.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.69%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.69%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
SNGP 41.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.36%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.02%)
TRG 107.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.74%)
UNITY 13.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,260 Increased By 45.8 (1.09%)
BR30 14,893 Decreased By -28.6 (-0.19%)
KSE100 41,978 Increased By 50.2 (0.12%)
KSE30 15,335 Increased By 3.8 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares drop 1% on heavy financials, energy selloff

Reuters Published May 3, 2023 Updated May 3, 2023 01:03pm
Follow us

Australian shares on Wednesday marked their worst day in almost seven weeks, as risk-averse sentiment forced investors to sell banking and energy stocks a day after the central bank stunned markets with a surprise quarter-point rate hike.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.0% to 7,197.4 points at the close of trade to hit its lowest level since March 31.

The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday stunned markets by raising its cash rate by 25 basis points when traders had looked for an extended pause, saying inflation was way too high and higher rates might be required.

Investors also keenly awaited the US Federal Reserve’s board meeting due later in the day to gauge the future trajectory of monetary policy tightening.

“The selloff started yesterday when the RBA did the surprise 25-point increase and now we’re waiting for the US, which we anticipate will do the same. So the market is understandably nervous about that,” said Brad Smoling, managing director, Smoling Stockbroking.

Back in Sydney, the energy sub-index hit its lowest in more than five weeks after oil prices slumped 5% on US economic concerns. Sector majors Woodside and Santos closed the day down 2.3% and 2.5%, respectively. Shares of Paladin and Beach Energy ended lower between 2.4% and 3.5%.

Financials dropped 1.5%, tracking a poor performance from US regional banks on Wall Street.

Australian shares see best day in over two weeks, cenbank decision eyed

All “Big Four” banks traded in red, with National Australia Bank falling 1.9%. Local miners lost 0.6% during the day, tracking a broader subdued mood in the mining market.

Iron ore giants BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals lost 0.8%, 2.1% and 4.1%, respectively.

Among individual stocks, machine learning solutions company Appen ended the day 5.7% higher on teaming with NVIDIA for AI solutions. Investors opted for safe-haven assets among gold stocks, with the sub-index limiting losses in the benchmark.

The AXGD sub-index ended the day 2.5% higher. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.1% to finish the session at 11,908 points.

Reserve Bank of Australia S&P/ASX 200 index US debt Australia stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares drop 1% on heavy financials, energy selloff

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

IHC orders Imran to appear in court today or face bail cancellation

Chinese FM to arrive on 5th

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge 29% year-on-year in April

Human Capital Index: Pakistan’s value lower than South Asia’s average: World Bank

Sale of petroleum products in Pakistan plunges 46% in April amid economic downturn

Terms for test Russian oil cargo under discussion

Fed likely to hike rates, hint at pause in tightening cycle

KE quizzed by Nepra for its cost-reflective tariff demand

Energy, water, climate change: ‘Spy agency’ wants to join talks with US

Read more stories