Toshakhana case: hearing adjourned to May 3

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Saturday adjourned the hearing of Toshakhana reference against chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan till May 3 due to absence of the judge as he was on leave.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) lawyer Saad Hassan and the counsels for the former prime minister, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Khalid Chaudhary appeared in the court of additional district and sessions judge Humayun Dilawar.

However, the court officials adjourned the hearing till May 3, saying the judge was on leave as he is under the weather.

During the upcoming hearing, both parties will present their arguments regarding admissibility of the petition filed by ECP to initiate legal action against Khan for allegedly concealing gifts he received from the Toshakhana.

A day ago, Judge Humayun Dilawar was appointed to hear Toshakhana case against the former prime minister as additional district and sessions judge Zafar Iqbal, who was previously hearing the case, was transferred to East Zone.

Last year, a reference was filed against the former prime minister by the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PLM-N), accusing him of not sharing the details of gifts he retained from Toshakhana in his assets declarations and the ECP had concluded in October last year that the PTI chief filed false statements regarding the gifts.

