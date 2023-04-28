Dissolution of assemblies, elections on PTI’s agenda in second round of talks with govt

The second round of negotiations between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and government is currently underway, reported Aaj News.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan said earlier during the day that he has instructed party leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Shah Mahmood Qureshi to initiate talks only if government is ready to dissolve the assemblies and announce a date for fresh elections in Pakistan.

PTI chief also stated that the “ball” was now in the government’s court on the matter of elections.

According to details, PTI wants the government to dissolve assemblies after the approval of budget 2023-24.

Taking to Twitter, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that “the second round of negotiations between the rulers and the people will be held today.”

“Recognizing the people as the center of power in Pakistan and moving towards the elections is the main point of these negotiations. We should move forward for the country by understanding each other’s point of view.”

The first round of talks was held on Thursday.

Video footage shared by state-run PTV News showed PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and party leader Ali Zafar meeting the government representatives at the Parliament House.

The coalition government was represented by Ishaq Dar, Saad Rafique, Naveed Qamar, Yousuf Raza Gilani, Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Kishwar Zahra while the PTI delegation was represented by Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, and Barrister Ali Zafar.

Negotiations began after Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the top court could not force the government to hold dialogue with the opposition.