AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Indian bond yields end higher on profit booking

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2023 04:46pm
MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields ended higher on Tuesday, as traders booked profit a day after the benchmark yield fell to its lowest in a year on bullish sentiment, which capped a further decline in yields.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield ended at 7.1298%, after closing at 7.0977%, the lowest level since April 27, 2022, in the previous session.

“There has been strong buying appetite since the last few sessions, leading to a fall in yields. The fall was, however, capped today as profit-booking took place,” said a trader with a private bank.

Strong demand, mainly from foreign banks, has aided yields as they bought bonds worth 135 billion rupees ($1.65 billion) on a net basis in the last five sessions, data from Clearing Corp of India showed.

Most market participants expect the benchmark yield to find support at the 7.05% level after breaking below the key 7.10% mark.

Bond yields have fallen over 10 basis points since Friday, supported by growing bets of global and domestic monetary policy pivots.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained the status quo on its policy rate earlier this month and easing inflation has cemented bets of a prolonged pause despite policymakers’ hawkish tilt revealed in the minutes of their meeting.

“We expect a long pause from the RBI from hereon,” said Mahesh Patil, chief investment officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Co.

“While the Federal Reserve is expected to hike once more, Indian inflation and growth trajectory has been quite different from the U.S., and RBI has repeatedly tried to highlight that they formulate policies based on domestic factors.”

Market participants now await the Fed’s monetary policy decision next week. The odds of a 25 basis point rate are currently at 88%, while the rest expect status quo.

