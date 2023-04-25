AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields rise on profit booking after benchmark hits 1-year low

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2023 10:48am
Follow us

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were up after dropping in the early part of the session on Tuesday, with traders booking profit as the benchmark yield hit its lowest level in a year on persistent bullish sentiment.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield was at 7.1169% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after ending at 7.0977% in the previous session. Earlier in the day, it had dipped to 7.0742%, the lowest level since April 27, 2022.

Momentum was being carried over on Tuesday as well, but since yields are near crucial levels, buyers’ appetite has been tested, and there is some reversal in one-way trading, a trader with a private bank said.

Bond yields have been falling since Friday after stronger-than-anticipated demand at the auction triggered a sharp drop in yields in the secondary market.

Traders said yields were also down because global and domestic monetary policy pivots supported sentiment.

Strong demand, especially from foreign banks, has aided as they have bought bonds worth 135 billion rupees ($1.65 billion) on a net basis in the last five sessions, data from Clearing Corp of India showed.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained a status quo on its policy rate earlier this month, and easing inflation has cemented bets that there would be a prolonged pause, despite a hawkish tilt in the minutes of the policy.

India’s March retail inflation dropped to 5.66% and is set to ease below 5% in April.

India’s 10-year bond yield ends at 1-year low on policy pivot bets

Meanwhile, market participants expect the US Federal Reserve to also maintain a pause on rates after hiking them one last time on May 3.

The 10-year US yield eased below the 3.50%-mark.

New Delhi will sell bonds worth 310 billion rupees on Friday, while states aim to raise 60 billion rupees via bond sale later in the day.

Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

India bond yields rise on profit booking after benchmark hits 1-year low

Death toll from Swat police station explosions rises to 17

All conditions for IMF staff-level agreement met: Dar

Recovery needs estimated at $16.3bn: Floods hit 33m people, caused $30bn economic losses: ADB

Pakistanis among foreigners evacuated from Sudan

47MW power plant in KP: Nepra not cooperating with S. Korean firm: minister

3 more LNG spot cargoes: Power Div silent on purchase proposal

IK claims he dissolved assemblies on ‘Bajwa’s advice’

12 martyred, dozens wounded in blasts inside Swat CTD

SECP tightens regulations for registration of foreign companies

REAP urges govt to help it achieve $5bn rice exports

Read more stories