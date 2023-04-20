AVN 66.47 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.26%)
Intra-day update: Bullish trend at PSX, KSE-100 up over 550 points

  • Analysts attribute positive investor sentiment to improved current account figures
BR Web Desk Published April 20, 2023 Updated April 20, 2023 01:03pm
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish run as the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained over 550 points during trading on Thursday.

At around 12:40pm, the KSE-100 Index was hovering around the 41,082.90 level, an increase of 583.56 points or 1.44%.

KSE-100 rises 0.13%, but volume remains subdued

Across-the-board buying was witnessed with index-heavy sectors including, automobile, cement, chemical, commercial banks and pharmaceuticals trading in the green.

Market experts attributed the positive sentiment to improved current account figures, as it was announced on Wednesday that the country’s current account hit a surplus of $654 million in March after a gap of over two years, supported by higher home remittances inflows and contraction in imports.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said the surplus was against a deficit of $36 million in February 2023. This was the first monthly surplus since November 2020.

Analysts said tighter monetary stance and fiscal measures along with administrative steps taken by the government have largely contributed to the lower current account deficit during this fiscal year.

“The impact of current account surplus is driving the bullish sentiment,” Fahad Rauf, Head of Research at Ismail Iqbal Securities told Business Recorder.

“Moreover, the closing factor due to the upcoming Eid ul Fitr holidays is also pushing the upward momentum,” he added.

The analyst said positive results from the companies are also playing a part. “Engro corporation, a major player at the PSX, announced an interim cash dividend of Rs40, which was a surprising development. Meanwhile, the results of Bank Al Habib Limited were also good,” added Rauf.

“Moreover, reports of Pakistan receiving discounted crude oil from Russia is also driving the stock prices of refineries including Pakistan Refinery Limited,” he added.

Pakistan has placed its first order for discounted Russian crude oil under a new deal struck between Islamabad and Moscow, the country’s petroleum minister said, with one cargo to dock at Karachi port in May, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile, investors are still awaiting resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme, which has remained stalled since last year.

This is an intra-day update

stocks SBP PSX current account KSE CAD

