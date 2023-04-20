AVN 65.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
Jul-Mar 2022-23: Govt borrowing declines 39.18pc to $7.76bn YoY

  • The Economic Affairs Division data shows that the country has not received foreign assistance from China for the sixth consecutive month in March
Tahir Amin Published April 20, 2023 Updated April 20, 2023 09:02am
ISLAMABAD: The government has borrowed $7.764 billion from multiple financing sources, including $900 million from foreign commercial banks, during the first nine months (July-March) of 2022-23 compared to $12.767 billion borrowed during the same period of last fiscal year, showing a decline of 39.18 percent.

The Economic Affairs Division data shows that the country has not received foreign assistance from China for the sixth consecutive month in March, and $54.93 million was received during the first quarter against the government budgeted estimates of $49.02 million for the current fiscal year.

The country borrowed $900 million from foreign commercial banks during the first nine months of the current fiscal year 2022-23 including $700 million in February.

External sources: Jul-Nov govt borrowing rises to $5.114bn from $4.699bn YoY

However, no loans were borrowed from foreign commercial banks during March 2023. The country had received $2.623 billion from foreign commercial banks during the same period of last year, shows the Economic Affairs Division data.

The country received $1.166 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during the first nine months (July-March) of 2022-23. Contrary to past practices, the EAD has also listed the loans taken from the IMF. If the IMF loan is excluded, then the country received $6.598 during the first nine months of current fiscal year compared to $12.767 billion during the same period of last fiscal year, indicating the slowdown in inflows.

The government procured $358.71 billion external loans in March 2023. The country received $612.30 million under the head of “Naya Pakistan Certificate” during the first nine months of current fiscal year including $73.88 million in March 2023.

The government has budgeted foreign assistance of $22.817 billion for the current fiscal year including $7.5 billion foreign commercial banks.

The country received $4.021 billion from multilaterals, $1.064 million from bilateral and $1.166 billion from IMF during July-March 2022-23. The non-project aid was $6.331 billion including $5.272 billion for budgetary support and project aid was $1.432 billion.

Asian Development Bank (ADB) disbursed $1.940 billion during the period under review compared to the budgeted $3.202 billion for the entire fiscal year. ADB disbursed $12.46 million in March 2023.

China disbursed $54.93 million in during the first quarter against the government budgeted estimates of $49.02 million for the current fiscal year, however, no money was received in October, November, December, January, February and March.

Saudi Arabia disbursed $782.28 million against the budgeted $800 million under the head of oil facility during the first eight months, however, no money was disbursed in March.

The USA disbursed $24.27 million during the period under review against the budgeted $32.49 million for the current fiscal year. Korea disbursed $21.31 million and France $29.87 million during the first nine months of the current fiscal year.

The IDA $1.102 billion against the budgeted $1.4 billion during the first nine months including $83.87 including in March, IBRD $146.99 million against the budgeted $1.246 billion and Islamic Development Bank disbursed $16.81 million against the budgeted $3.38 million for the current financial year. IsDB (Short-term) disbursed $161 million in the current fiscal year. AIIB disbursed $546.75 million in the current fiscal year so far, while ECO (Trade Bank) disbursed $54.12 million.

