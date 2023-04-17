AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
Apr 17, 2023
PHC CJ pays visit to judicial complex, sub-jails in Swabi, Charsadda

Recorder Report Published 17 Apr, 2023 06:41am
PESHAWAR: Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Musarrat Hilali paid a surprise visit to the Judicial Complex Swabi and Sub-Jails Swabi and Charsadda.

During the visit, she observed the court proceedings and merged among the female litigants to learn about their problems and expedite solutions thereto. She directed the District and Session Judge Swabi to deal with the matters of litigants efficiently and expedite the long pending family court cases.

She was pleased to notice female court staff including reader, computer operator and naib qasid. Besides, she also met with bar representatives and visited Sub-Jail Swabi. She expressed her satisfaction about general area hygiene, standard of food and space in the barracks.

Superintendent Jail apprised her about frequent electricity load shedding. The District and Session Judge was directed to take up the matter with PESCO for immediate resolution. During visit to Sub-jail Swabi she met with prisoners and listened to their problems regarding trials. It was learnt that some prisoners were being interned in small and petty nature cases.

She ordered the District and Session Judge Swabi for immediate remedial actions. She also instructed the Judicial Magistrate to conduct a Jail visit and decide petty nature cases at the earliest.

At Sub-Jail Charsadda, honorable the Chief Justice visited all the barracks individually and found them overcrowded.

Superintendent Jail and District and Session Judge Charsadda highlighted the need for acquisition of additional land to address the space challenge.

She assured to raise this critical point at appropriate forums. District and Session Judge Charsadda was ordered to enlist the problems brought out by the inmates, resolve petty nature cases on priority and arrange prosecutors for deserving cases.

The Chief Justice also visited the dispensary, expressed satisfaction over the arrangements of Jail Superintendent and instructed him to pay attention to the rights of the inmates.

