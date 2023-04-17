AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
Fast Cables launches QR code-based cable verification service

Press Release Published 17 Apr, 2023 07:13am
LAHORE: FAST, a leading manufacturer of real quality cables & Led lights, has announced the launch of its innovative cable verification service for commercial and industrial clients.

Fast Tasdeeq Plus, is the 1st ever QR code-based cable verification service in Pakistan that allows corporate customers to verify the authenticity of their Fast Cables products easily and quickly. The Fast Tasdeeq Plus service will be a game changer in the electrical cables and wires industry in Pakistan as it will now provide commercial and industrial clients the assurance and peace of mind that they are using genuine REAL QUALITY products.

By offering customers a reliable way to verify the authenticity of its products, Fast Cables is setting a new benchmark for quality and customer service.

The launch of Fast Tasdeeq Plus is a significant milestone for Fast Cables, as it demonstrates the company’s commitment to ensuring that its customers receive only genuine and REAL QUALITY products.

Speaking about the launch of Fast Tasdeeq Plus, Kamal Mian, Managing Director FAST, said: “We are proud to introduce this revolutionary verification service to our commercial and industrial clients. At Fast Cables, we believe in delivering only the highest quality products to our customers, and Fast Tasdeeq Plus is a testament of our commitment to that belief.”

