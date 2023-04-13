AVN 65.03 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.53%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
BOP 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
EPCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-7.72%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.62%)
FFL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FLYNG 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
GGL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 68.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.71%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.9%)
MLCF 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.36%)
OGDC 85.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.63%)
PAEL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
PPL 67.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
PRL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 40.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
TRG 109.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.28%)
UNITY 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,100 Increased By 8.3 (0.2%)
BR30 14,678 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,198 Increased By 72.3 (0.18%)
KSE30 14,990 Increased By 29.1 (0.19%)
US oil may rise into $84.80-$86.59 range

Reuters Published 13 Apr, 2023 10:18am
SINGAPORE: US oil may break a resistance at $83.70 per barrel, and rise into the $84.80-$86.59 range. The gain on Wednesday confirmed the continuation of an uptrend from the March 20-low of $64.12. A total of five waves make up this trend.

The current wave (5) is travelling towards $85.59, assuming it is roughly equal to the wave (1).

A correction from the current level may be limited to a support zone of $81.92-$82.45.

US oil may test support of $79.04

On the daily chart, the rise seems to be riding on a wave (D), which is of the same degree as the preceding wave (B) from the April 11, 2022-low of $92.93.

A falling channel suggests a target zone of $86.11-$88.74. Such a wave structure suggests the price will return to the $64.12 level in due course.

US oil

