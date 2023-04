KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Wednesday (April 12, 2023).

================================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================================= As on: 12-04-2023 ================================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================================= Optimus Capital Pearl Sec Agha Steel Ind 3,175,500 14.00 Ismail Iqbal Sec Pearl Sec 31,756,185 14.00 Vector Sec. Pearl Sec 3,175,500 14.00 Arif Habib Ltd. Pearl Sec 3,176,685 14.00 Intermarket Sec. Pearl Sec 3,175,500 14.00 EFG Hermes Pearl Sec 3,175,500 14.00 Taurus Sec. Pearl Sec 31,756,185 14.00 JS Global Cap. Pearl Sec 3,175,500 14.00 Topline Sec. Pearl Sec 3,175,500 14.00 Insight Sec. Pearl Sec 3,175,500 14.00 M/s. Ktrade Securities Pearl Sec 3,175,500 14.00 Akik Capital Pearl Sec 3,175,500 14.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 95,268,555 14.00 D.J.M. Sec. Fortune Sec. NetSol Technologies 50,000 74.57 Fortune Sec. D.J.M. Sec. 50,000 75.74 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 75.15 D.J.M. Sec. Fortune Sec. Octopus Digital Ltd. 150,000 51.96 Fortune Sec. D.J.M. Sec. 150,000 52.78 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 52.37 D.J.M. Sec. Fortune Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 75,000 66.98 Fortune Sec. D.J.M. Sec. 75,000 68.03 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 67.50 Arif Habib Ltd. AL Habib Cap. Mkt Sapphire Fib 20,500 1,050.00 Arif Habib Ltd. Alfalah Sec. 12,100 1,050.00 Arif Habib Ltd. Foundation Sec. 9,390 1,050.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 41,990 1,050.00 D.J.M. Sec. Fortune Sec. United Bank Limited 49,000 106.00 Fortune Sec. D.J.M. Sec. 49,000 107.66 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 98,000 106.83 ================================================================================================================= Total Turnover 95,958,545 =================================================================================================================

