AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.01%)
BAFL 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.18%)
BOP 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
DGKC 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
EPCL 49.83 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.73%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 68.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
KEL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
MLCF 26.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 74.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.24%)
OGDC 84.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.57%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
PPL 65.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
PRL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.85%)
SNGP 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
TPLP 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 108.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.1%)
UNITY 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,066 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.19%)
BR30 14,549 Decreased By -45.8 (-0.31%)
KSE100 40,059 Increased By 9.4 (0.02%)
KSE30 14,895 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil neutral in $80.14-$81.92 range

Reuters Published 10 Apr, 2023 10:28am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: US oil looks neutral in a range of $80.14-$81.92 per barrel, and an escape could suggest a direction.

The contract is consolidating within an ascending triangle, which looks more like a top pattern than a continuation pattern, as the uptrend from $66.82 seems too linear to sustain.

Oil is struggling around a strong resistance zone of $80.62 to $80.94.

Its sideways move represents a disorientation of the market.

The symmetrical nature of the chart suggests a downside bias.

US oil may retest support at $79.04

On the daily chart, oil is likely to cover a common gap forming between March 31 and April 3, as it failed to maintain its momentum after jumping more than 6% on April 3.

A correction may develop, which could roughly mirror the sideways move between Feb. 6 and March 13, in a range of $71.76 to $80.62.

US oil

Comments

1000 characters

US oil neutral in $80.14-$81.92 range

World Bank, IMF spring meetings to get underway in complex economic environment

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses against US dollar

Parliament will try to prove it’s part of solution?

PTI parliamentary party to meet today

Punjab polls: Cabinet refers fund matter to parliament

‘Conspiracy’ was not hatched in US: IK

UAE’s e& to acquire majority stake in Careem’s Super App for $400mn

USD LIBOR to SOFR: DFIs concerned at transitioning delay

Tax payments made by PEPs: PIC summons secretary FBR for not providing info

PTI issues ‘white paper’ on PDM govt’s performance

Read more stories