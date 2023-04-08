AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz calls President Alvi a 'PTI worker' after he returns SC bill unsigned

  • Says President has belittled the office through his actions
BR Web Desk Published April 8, 2023
Follow us

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday criticised President Dr Arif Alvi for returning Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023, unsigned and called him a worker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

"President Alvi returning the Supreme Court Bill duly passed by Parliament is most unfortunate," the prime minister said in a Twitter post.

The prime minister said the president has belittled his office through his actions as he is "beholden to Imran Niazi more than the Constitution and demands of his Office."

The statement comes hours after President Arif Alvi returned the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 to the parliament, citing that the proposed legislation is beyond the jurisdiction of the legislative body and susceptible to challenge as a specious enactment.

He also called for its reconsideration to meet scrutiny about its validity.

In a letter, Alvi wrote that “in order to meet the scrutiny about its validity (if assailed in the Court of law), I have thought it fit and proper as per the provisions of Article 75 of the Constitution to return the Bill with the request for reconsideration.”

The draft of the bill proposes delegating the chief justice’s powers to take suo motu notices and constitute benches to a three-member committee consisting of the CJP and two senior judges.

One of these amendments is the right to appeal against suo motu verdicts taken up to 30 days before the passing of the Lawyers’ Protection Act. Another is that any case that involves interpreting the Constitution will not have a bench with fewer than five judges.

On March 28, the National Assembly (NA) sent the bill to a committee on law after legislators called for a detailed debate on it.

On March 29, NA passed the bill through a simple majority after the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) withdrew its proposed amendments.

The federal cabinet also approved the bill. On March 30, the Senate approved the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023.

After this, the bill was sent to President Alvi.

Tulukan Mairandi Apr 08, 2023 11:39pm
100% true. In fact not a PTI worker but a PTI stooge. Alvi must meet the same end as Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

