NSS: Profit rates increased

Tahir Amin Published 08 Apr, 2023 06:21am
ISLAMABAD: The government has increased the profit rates of the National Savings Schemes (NSS). The rate of profit on Bahbood Savings Certificates (BSC) has been increased by 2.64 percent to 16.56 percent, and the profit rate on Special Savings Certificates (SSC) has been increased by 3.93 percent to 17.13 percent.

The Regular Income Certificates’ (RIC) profit rate has increased by 24 basis points to 12.84 percent and the Savings Account (SA) has gone up by five percent to 18.50 percent.

The rate of return on Defence Savings Certificates (DSC) has been increased by 2.61 percent to 14.87 percent.

National Saving Schemes: rate on savings account revised

The federal government has raised the profit rate on national savings schemes which will be taken into effect on April 10.

After the revision, the federal government raised the profit rate on Shuhada Family Welfare by 16.56 percent, Saving Accounts by 18.50 percent, Pensioners Accounts by 16.56 percent, as well as for the Short-term Saving Certificates.

