Cotton spot rate goes up by Rs300 per maund

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday increased the spot rate by Rs 3,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 19,300 per maund.

The local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume improved a little bit. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,500 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

1200 bales of Dherki were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund, 1001 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 18,500 to Rs 19,800 per maund, 100 bales of Multan were sold at Rs 19,350 per maund and 400 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund.

Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 373 per kg.

