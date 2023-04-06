AVN 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.45%)
Surgical operation performed on elephant at Karachi zoo

Recorder Report Published 06 Apr, 2023 06:20am
KARACHI: A team of international experts completed a surgical operation on female elephant called Noor Jahan in Karachi zoo on Wednesday and also conducted various blood tests, x-rays and ultrasound that revealed it is suffering from haematoma disease.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rahman were present during the operation on the elephant.

Later while talking to media Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said that veterinary hospital and modern laboratory will be established in the Karachi Zoo so that timely medical facilities can be provided to the animals.

I took notice of unwell condition of the elephant a month ago and directed the Administrator Karachi to immediately arrange her treatment so that the elephant can recover from any ailment, he said.

He said that a seven-member team of doctors under the leadership of Dr Amir Al-Khalili has successfully performed surgery and the prescribed medicines. Taking notice of the absence of senior director zoo, he directed Administrator Karachi to take action against him. He said that the team of international experts is present in the zoo and the irresponsible behavior of the senior director of the zoo is very regrettable.

The governor said that necessary measures will be taken for the improvement of Karachi Zoo and if I have to spend money on them from my own pocket, I am ready for that too.

On the occasion, Dr Amir Al-Khalili and Dr Maria, Head of the team of experts, also spoke to the media and informed about the details regarding the health of the elephant.

