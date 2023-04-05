US oil may retest resistance at $81.92

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a resistance at $81.92 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain into the $83.02-$83.07 range.

The current consolidation seems to be shaped into a rising wedge, which looks more like a top pattern than a continuation pattern, as the rise from $66.82 could be too sharp to sustain.

Even though a projection analysis on the uptrend from $66.82 reveals a target of $84.80, the consolidation around the zone of $80.62-$80.94 may take some time to complete.

A break below $80.14 could be followed by a drop into the $78.14-$79.04 range.

On the daily chart, two spinning tops formed on Monday and Tuesday, around a resistance at $80.62.

US oil may test support at $79.04

The pattern symbolizes cautious market sentiment that does not support a further gain to $83.48.

A consolidation around $80.62 or a drop towards $77.24 becomes increasingly possible.