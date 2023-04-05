PTI lauds verdict

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday lauded the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s decision which declared the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s order on Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa elections null and void.

“I want to congratulate the entire nation that the Supreme Court today buried the doctrine of necessity,” said Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the PTI vice chairman while talking to journalists outside Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court, in its verdict released in the election delay case, declared the electoral body’s decision to conduct polls on October 8 as unconstitutional, and directed to conduct polls in Punjab on May 14.

Qureshi said that the sanctity of the constitution had been restored by the apex court’s verdict, adding all the conspiring forces laying obstacles in the way of a democratic and constitutional system had been buried alive.

“Today is a watershed moment in the history of Pakistan,” he added.

He continued that the order has given the nation reassurance that there were still some people that do not get influenced or terrified by the threats.

He said that it was a victory for the forces who kept the vision of Justice Cornelius alive in such dark times. The verdict drew a very clear line between the constitutional and unconstitutional forces, he added.

Qureshi further stated that the decision has freed Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja of all the restrictions and pressures, and called upon PTI workers to launch the campaign to make Imran Khan the prime minister once again.

Qureshi further said that today a clear distinction was made between democratic and constitutional forces and unconstitutional forces, adding the CEC Raja was also now free to hold elections.

“His hands that were bound are free now…he used to speak of (a lack of) resources and security personnel, but all of that is available now and he has no excuse,” he added.

PTI General Secretary Asad Umar said that the attempt to deviate from the Constitution has been foiled, adding the doctrine of necessity had been rejected.

Hammad Azhar said that the top court restored the Constitution and saved democracy, adding no other decision was possible while keeping within the line of law and the Constitution. He called on the coalition partners to be a part of the democratic process, saying that the political parties don’t quit the field.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the apex court’s verdict was the decision for the rights of each Pakistani citizen.

