WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 4, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 3-Apr-23 31-Mar-23 30-Mar-23 29-Mar-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.107941 0.108228 0.108062 0.107916 Euro 0.808244 0.808412 0.808948 0.806228 Japanese yen 0.005589 0.0055691 0.0056075 0.00566217 U.K. pound 0.919406 0.919954 0.916922 0.917645 U.S. dollar 0.743555 0.743367 0.743109 0.743273 Algerian dinar 0.005473 0.0054844 0.0054824 0.00547785 Australian dollar 0.495431 0.498948 0.496917 0.498216 Botswana pula 0.056733 0.0564216 0.0565506 0.0564144 Brazilian real 0.146858 0.146338 0.145003 0.144361 Brunei dollar 0.557179 0.560186 0.558603 0.559314 Canadian dollar 0.553323 0.549299 0.549109 0.54749 Chilean peso 0.000941 0.0009418 0.0009381 0.00092937 Czech koruna 0.03447 0.0344183 0.0343507 0.0341186 Danish krone 0.108483 0.108533 0.108594 0.108226 Indian rupee 0.009025 0.0090415 0.00902465 Israeli New Shekel 0.206945 0.205634 0.207225 0.208433 Korean won 0.000574 0.0005702 0.0005719 0.00057289 Kuwaiti dinar 2.42398 2.4241 2.42583 Malaysian ringgit 0.16813 0.168602 0.167972 0.168895 Mauritian rupee 0.016256 0.0161323 0.0160909 0.0160901 Mexican peso 0.041065 0.0412032 0.0410712 0.041053 New Zealand dollar 0.463086 0.466463 0.461656 0.46514 Norwegian krone 0.071834 0.0709509 0.0712288 0.0713444 Omani rial 1.93382 1.93333 1.93266 1.93309 Peruvian sol 0.197809 0.197899 0.197942 Philippine peso 0.013689 0.0136576 0.0136516 0.0136691 Polish zloty 0.172247 0.173142 0.172643 0.171867 Qatari riyal 0.204273 0.204151 0.204196 Russian ruble 0.009539 0.0096138 0.00964 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.198281 0.198162 0.198206 Singapore dollar 0.557179 0.560186 0.558603 0.559314 South African rand 0.041429 0.0417296 0.041093 0.0409648 Swedish krona 0.071542 0.0717958 0.0712671 0.0716325 Swiss franc 0.811431 0.810342 0.81223 0.80971 Thai baht 0.021616 0.0218028 0.0216789 0.0216723 Trinidadian dollar 0.110155 0.11018 U.A.E. dirham 0.202466 0.202344 0.202389 Uruguayan peso 0.01928 0.0192343 0.019135 0.0191235 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

