WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
April 4, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 3-Apr-23 31-Mar-23 30-Mar-23 29-Mar-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.107941 0.108228 0.108062 0.107916
Euro 0.808244 0.808412 0.808948 0.806228
Japanese yen 0.005589 0.0055691 0.0056075 0.00566217
U.K. pound 0.919406 0.919954 0.916922 0.917645
U.S. dollar 0.743555 0.743367 0.743109 0.743273
Algerian dinar 0.005473 0.0054844 0.0054824 0.00547785
Australian dollar 0.495431 0.498948 0.496917 0.498216
Botswana pula 0.056733 0.0564216 0.0565506 0.0564144
Brazilian real 0.146858 0.146338 0.145003 0.144361
Brunei dollar 0.557179 0.560186 0.558603 0.559314
Canadian dollar 0.553323 0.549299 0.549109 0.54749
Chilean peso 0.000941 0.0009418 0.0009381 0.00092937
Czech koruna 0.03447 0.0344183 0.0343507 0.0341186
Danish krone 0.108483 0.108533 0.108594 0.108226
Indian rupee 0.009025 0.0090415 0.00902465
Israeli New Shekel 0.206945 0.205634 0.207225 0.208433
Korean won 0.000574 0.0005702 0.0005719 0.00057289
Kuwaiti dinar 2.42398 2.4241 2.42583
Malaysian ringgit 0.16813 0.168602 0.167972 0.168895
Mauritian rupee 0.016256 0.0161323 0.0160909 0.0160901
Mexican peso 0.041065 0.0412032 0.0410712 0.041053
New Zealand dollar 0.463086 0.466463 0.461656 0.46514
Norwegian krone 0.071834 0.0709509 0.0712288 0.0713444
Omani rial 1.93382 1.93333 1.93266 1.93309
Peruvian sol 0.197809 0.197899 0.197942
Philippine peso 0.013689 0.0136576 0.0136516 0.0136691
Polish zloty 0.172247 0.173142 0.172643 0.171867
Qatari riyal 0.204273 0.204151 0.204196
Russian ruble 0.009539 0.0096138 0.00964
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.198281 0.198162 0.198206
Singapore dollar 0.557179 0.560186 0.558603 0.559314
South African rand 0.041429 0.0417296 0.041093 0.0409648
Swedish krona 0.071542 0.0717958 0.0712671 0.0716325
Swiss franc 0.811431 0.810342 0.81223 0.80971
Thai baht 0.021616 0.0218028 0.0216789 0.0216723
Trinidadian dollar 0.110155 0.11018
U.A.E. dirham 0.202466 0.202344 0.202389
Uruguayan peso 0.01928 0.0192343 0.019135 0.0191235
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
