Former India all-rounder Salim Durani dies at 88

NEW DELHI: Tributes poured in on Sunday for former cricketer Salim Durani, a hero of India’s maiden series victory over England, who died at the age of 88.

An attacking left-handed batsman and a left-arm orthodox bowler, Durani played 29 Tests for India between 1960 and 1973 and scored his only century against the West Indies.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar said: “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Salim Durani ji. A really warm and loving person.”

Born in Kabul, Durani played for the Indian states of Gujarat, Rajasthan and the former Saurashtra in first-class cricket and was loved by fans for his six-hitting prowess.

“I have had the opportunity to interact with him and was deeply impressed by his multifaceted persona.