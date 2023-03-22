316 PTI workers arrested so far for Federal Judicial Complex vandalism: Islamabad Police

The Islamabad Police said on Wednesday that they have arrested a total of 316 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters for allegedly attacking police officers and causing chaos outside the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) on March 18.

In a tweet today, the capital police accused PTI supporters of “incitement, arson, vandalism, and attacks on police and said that further raids were being conducted for more arrests.

It said the identification process of all suspects with the help of cameras was underway.

Judicial Complex violence: IK, others booked for ‘attacking’ cops

Meanwhile civil servants active on social media allegedly involved in inciting actions were also being identified so departmental action could be taken against them as well.

It added that 58 police officials were injured during the violent vandalism while 12 cars, 20 motorcycles and a police checkpost were set on fire.

Imran Khan granted protective bail

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in two terrorism cases registered against him following clashes at the FJC.

Last week, Ramna Police Station House Officer (SHO) Malik Rashid Ahmed had registered an FIR at the Islamabad Counter Terrorism Department against the former prime minister and other PTI leaders.

The complaint invoked sections 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc), 395 (punishment for dacoity), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to amount of one hundred rupees), 440 (mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

'Punjab police to respond with equal force if assaulted again by PTI supporters'

Following the clashes, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed concern over PTI workers assaulting police personnel and law enforcers and said officers will respond with “equal force” if they are manhandled in the future.

“Law enforcement exercised patience in handling the situation but from now on, police will respond to any mistreatment with equal force,” he said.

Background

On Saturday, when Imran appeared before a district and sessions court, a contingent of law enforcers and PTI supporters used anti-riot gear against each other. The PTI supporters also used rocks against the police alongside petrol bombs to set their vehicles on fire.

The Islamabad police claimed that at least 52 law enforcement agencies were injured when miscreants hurled stones at them on Saturday.

The capital police said that 12 vehicles and three belonging to the Punjab police and Frontier Constabulary were damaged, among which four of the Islamabad police were “completely burned.”