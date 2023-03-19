FIR registered against Imran, other PTI leaders over chaos outside Judicial Complex

A first information report (FIR) has been lodged by the Islamabad Police against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders for allegedly attacking police officers and causing chaos outside the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC), Aaj News reported.

In the FIR, Ramna Police Station House Officer (SHO) Malik Rashid Ahmed said that the PTI chief along with his supporters violated Section 144 and blocked the road for traffic.

Ali Nawaz Awan, Aamir Mehmood Kayani, Asad Qaiser, Farrukh Habib, Asad Umar, Umar Ayub, Jamshed Mughal, Ali Amin Gandapur, Ehsan Khan Niazi, Mohammad Asim and Shibli Faraz are also named in the FIR.

The FIR noted that a 9mm pistol, official wireless, and Rs20,000 were also stolen from an official vehicle.

It said the protesters also took away 8 anti-riot kits from the policemen.

A district and sessions court on Saturday suspended the non-bailable arrest warrants issued against the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

A contingent of law enforcers and PTI supporters used anti-riot gear against each other.

The Islamabad police claimed that at least 52 law enforcement agencies were injured when miscreants hurled stones at them on Saturday.

The capital police said that 12 vehicles and three belonging to the Punjab police and Frontier Constabulary were damaged, among which four of the Islamabad police were “completely burned.”

The police also shared pictures of the Islamabad IG Akbar Nasir Khan visiting the judicial complex where he met workers of various forces and lauded them for their efforts.

“Legal action will be taken against the elements involved in the protests,” it added.