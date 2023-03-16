AVN 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.74%)
BAFL 30.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
DFML 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.23%)
DGKC 47.75 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.06%)
EPCL 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FCCL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.67%)
FFL 5.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
GGL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
HUBC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 25.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
KEL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
MLCF 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.84%)
NETSOL 79.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.65%)
OGDC 91.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
PAEL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.41%)
PIBTL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.57%)
PPL 71.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
PRL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.96%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.08%)
SNGP 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
TELE 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.68%)
TPLP 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
TRG 113.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.71%)
UNITY 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 4,245 Increased By 25 (0.59%)
BR30 15,335 Increased By 88.3 (0.58%)
KSE100 41,929 Increased By 55 (0.13%)
KSE30 15,615 Increased By 26.6 (0.17%)
Tokyo stocks open lower on banking worries

AFP Published 16 Mar, 2023 10:19am
TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower Thursday as jitters over capital and liquidity levels at Credit Suisse deepened investors’ fears over the health of the banking sector.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.65 percent, or 449.80 points, at 26,779.68 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 1.59 percent, or 31.21 points, to 1,928.91.

“Japanese shares are expected to start with losses as concern over the instability of the financial system grows,” Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.

Major US indices spent most of Wednesday deep in the red, as shares in Switzerland’s second-biggest bank nosedived to historic lows after its main shareholder said it would not invest any more money.

But the Nasdaq index popped into positive territory at the end of the day after the Swiss National Bank said Credit Suisse had adequate capital, but that it was ready to make liquidity available to the institution if needed.

The dollar fetched 132.57 yen in early Asian trade, against 133.43 yen in New York late Tuesday.

Tokyo stocks close down over 2%

Investment giant SoftBank Group was down 3.96 percent at 4,772 yen and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group plunged 4.97 percent to 818.7 yen.

Brokerage Nomura Holdings tumbled 4.73 percent at 485.9 yen.

Toyota was off 2.43 percent at 1,768 yen, and Sony Group was down 1.94 percent at 11,100 yen.

Japan booked a trade deficit of 897.7 billion yen ($6.7 billion) in February, due partly to high fuel costs, according to data released by the finance ministry 10 minutes before the opening bell.

The data did not prompt a strong market reaction.

Tokyo stocks

