AVN 65.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.86%)
CNERGY 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.47%)
DFML 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.03%)
DGKC 42.92 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.56%)
EPCL 46.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.94%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.17%)
FFL 5.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.5%)
GGL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.67%)
HUBC 75.94 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.32%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
KAPCO 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.35%)
NETSOL 79.24 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.46%)
OGDC 87.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.8%)
PAEL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.14%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.84%)
PPL 70.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.8%)
PRL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.48%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (11.22%)
SNGP 42.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.04%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (11.53%)
TPLP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TRG 113.41 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.18%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.89%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.15%)
BR100 4,168 Increased By 41.1 (0.99%)
BR30 14,949 Increased By 243.2 (1.65%)
KSE100 41,586 Increased By 226.6 (0.55%)
KSE30 15,663 Increased By 72.8 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil snaps three-day decline

Reuters Published 10 Mar, 2023 03:46am
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures reversed early losses on Thursday, snapping a three-day decline as traders shifted their focus to the upcoming palm oil board data, after a highly-anticipated conference in Kuala Lumpur did not indicate a clear price trend.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 24 ringgit, or 0.57%, to 4,204 ringgit ($930.29) a tonne.

Weaker Dalian and crude oil are putting some pressure on the market but downside will be limited by a weak ringgit and expectation of a sharper drop in February palm inventories, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said. The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) is scheduled to release its February supply and demand data on Friday.

Indonesia’s biodiesel policy and the likely emergence of the El Nino weather pattern could further strain global inventories of palm oil, lifting prices later this year, leading industry officials and analysts said at a conference on Wednesday.

Malaysian palm oil is expected to trade between 4,000 and 5,000 ringgit ($1,106) per tonne from now until August as Indonesia’s ambitious biodiesel mandate will keep stocks tight in the first half of 2023, analyst Dorab Mistry said at the conference.

Analyst James Fry said the contract will trade at 3,350 ringgit by the end-year, pressured by lower gasoil prices.

Analyst Thomas Mielke forecast Malaysian production in 2023 to rise by 600,000 tonnes to 19 million tonnes, while Indonesian production is seen rising by 1.2 million tonnes to 47.7 million tonnes.

The market is still digesting the analysts forecast from the conference, the trader said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.5%, while its palm oil contract also slipped 0.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade gained 0.7 percent.

Palm Oil palm oil rates Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil snaps three-day decline

IMF review has taken longer than it should have

Foreign assistance: $20.073bn undisbursed balance as of end Sept 2022: EAD

Economic support by Gulf countries: Pakistan hopes for positive outcome: FO

Cabinet approves Hajj and National Clean Air policies

COAS briefed about CPEC security steps

SMEs: CCP recommends new law

Import via Gwadar Port: Passco directed to transport wheat under G2G arrangements

Neelum-Jhelum surcharge: PAC directs PD to refund additional amount to masses

ADB’s IED rates tech aid for supporting economic corridor successful, relevant

Flood telemetry system: master plan readied

Read more stories