AVN 65.08 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (3.04%)
BAFL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.96%)
BOP 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.96%)
DGKC 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
EPCL 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.83%)
FCCL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.16%)
FFL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.29%)
HUBC 72.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.75%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.66%)
MLCF 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
NETSOL 77.60 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.6%)
OGDC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.59%)
PAEL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
PIBTL 3.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.99 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (3.41%)
PRL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-5.32%)
SNGP 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
TRG 112.15 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.4%)
UNITY 12.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,108 Increased By 5.6 (0.14%)
BR30 14,594 Increased By 76.7 (0.53%)
KSE100 41,434 Increased By 97.3 (0.24%)
KSE30 15,576 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.05%)
Mar 06, 2023
South African rand weakens as investors await cabinet reshuffle

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2023 01:55pm
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand weakened in early trade on Monday ahead of a cabinet reshuffle expected this afternoon, where President Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to name a new deputy.

At 0642 GMT, the rand traded at 18.1750 against the dollar, 0.19% weaker than its previous close. President Ramaphosa will announce changes to the national executive at 7:00 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Monday, presidential spokesman Vincent Magwenya said this weekend.

The Presidency announced David Mabuza’s resignation from the post of deputy president on Wednesday.

The new position of electricity minister is among the roles to be filled.

ETM Analytics said in a note that investor sentiment towards South Africa remains poor, which is reflected in the rand’s underperformance in comparison with other emerging market currencies this year.

“There is no clear indication that this will change in the short term, although the rand may receive a minor bump higher if Ramaphosa shrinks the size of his cabinet,” ETM added.

South African rand weakens against stronger dollar

The government’s benchmark 2030 bond was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 1.5 basis points to 10.125%.

South African rand

