IAEA agreement with Iran includes monitoring, access to people: Grossi

Reuters Published March 4, 2023
VIENNA: A new agreement between Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog includes re-installing monitoring equipment and gaining access to people of interest in an investigation into uranium traces at undeclared sites, the watchdog's chief said on Saturday.

Iran has uranium particles enriched to nearly bomb grade: IAEA

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi was elaborating at a news conference on the joint statement issued upon his return from Tehran, saying that follow-up meetings mentioned in that statement would happen "very, very soon".

