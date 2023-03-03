AVN 62.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.19%)
BAFL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.13%)
BOP 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.36%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.94%)
DFML 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.26%)
DGKC 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.47%)
EPCL 48.30 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (5%)
FCCL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
FFL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.98%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.55%)
HUBC 72.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.56%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.69%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.27%)
MLCF 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
NETSOL 73.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.46%)
OGDC 86.90 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (5.85%)
PAEL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
PIBTL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
PPL 67.00 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (6.01%)
PRL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.1%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.74%)
SNGP 40.70 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.23%)
TELE 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.55%)
TPLP 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.77%)
TRG 110.50 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.96%)
UNITY 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,080 Increased By 54.9 (1.36%)
BR30 14,427 Increased By 396.2 (2.82%)
KSE100 41,163 Increased By 491.6 (1.21%)
KSE30 15,503 Increased By 189.4 (1.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand firms on weaker dollar, strong Chinese data

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2023 12:18pm
Follow us

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand firmed in early trade on Friday, helped by a weaker dollar and strong Chinese data. At 0648 GMT, the rand traded at 18.1475 against the dollar, 0.36% firmer than its previous close.

The dollar was down more than 0.2% against a basket of global currencies as traders tried to gauge the path for Federal Reserve policy.

Taking some steam out of the dollar were comments from Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic overnight that “slow and steady is going to be the appropriate course of action,” despite new labour figures adding to the run of strong data of late.

ETM Analytics said in a note that the sentiment towards risk markets has improved slightly due to the Chinese services PMI that lifted the mood on Asian equity markets.

Activity in China’s services sector expanded at the fastest pace in six months in February as the removal of tough COVID-19 restrictions revived customer demand, driving a solid increase in employment, a private sector survey showed on Friday.

South African rand weakens against stronger dollar

The government’s benchmark 2030 bond was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 2.5 basis points to 10.150%.

South African rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand firms on weaker dollar, strong Chinese data

Pension, subsidies & cut in SOEs’ losses: ‘Structural reforms’ being introduced thru budget: Dar

KSE-100 index up nearly 1% amid hope of IMF programme revival

Cotton arrival dips 34.5% year-on-year

China urges all to play 'constructive role in Pakistan’s economic stability efforts'

Jul-Jan: $6.134bn borrowed from multiple sources

Usage of 300 units and above: Rs3.39/unit additional surcharge on the cards

China’s Xi to secure third term as president, brush off crises

SSGC seeks 26.9pc raise in gas prices

Israeli forces kill teen in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Steel industry concerned at interest rate hike

Read more stories